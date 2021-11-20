FAIRMOUNT — Madison-Grant had a dream boys basketball season last year — 7-0 in the Central Indiana Conference, an outright championship, and a 19-4 record — the program’s most wins in 24 years.
A significant part of the Argylls’ success has moved on, including six seniors who combined for over 50 points per game. Also, coach Kevin Cherry, who was at M-G for just last season, is now an assistant at Hamilton Heights.
Josh Hendrixson has taken over as coach, and his South Adams teams had winning records the past two seasons. He applied for the M-G job largely because he could be closer to his family in central Indiana.
“I want to be part of a program that has had success and does things the right way,” he said.
Hendrixson last season directed a South Adams squad that ranked 40th in the state in scoring (all classes), at 65 points per game. M-G last year averaged 60.
“The pace will depend, but I wouldn’t say we’ll always play at a slow pace,” Hendrixson said. “No matter what offense we run or what defense we run, our mentality is going to be to attack on both ends of the floor.”
Hendrixson said guards will be an integral part of the offense, and 5-foot-8 junior Jase Howell will run the point. Howell is the Argylls’ top returning scorer (6.9 points), and his brother Kaden led M-G last year (15.3).
The other guards have limited, if any, varsity experience. Those include senior Chad Harbert, junior Peyton Southerland and sophomore Teagan Yeagy.
Up front, 6-1 senior Seth Lugar (4.3 points) brings athleticism, and 6-3 senior Jalon Taylor (3 points) size. Sophomores Clayton Hull and Gavin Kelich will spell Lugar and Taylor.
Hendrixson said at least two freshmen will be in the mix for playing time.
The Argylls and Hendrixson are in a stage of getting acquainted with each other. He had seen his new team only for seven weeks of open gym sessions before practice officially began.
“Their level of skill is very enticing to see as a coach,” Hendrixson said. “I like how the kids get at it.”
As far as player goals, Hendrixson has left that up to them to determine during the organized practice period.
“There’s a buy-in mentality of success with a younger group,” Hendrixson said. “It’s still a group of athletes, as well as myself, that expects success like the seniors last year had.”
M-G begins Nov. 23 at Northwestern and plays four of its first five away. The Argylls’ home opener is Dec. 3 against Wes-Del.
