INDIANAPOLIS – Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans choked the life out of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and took control of the AFC South.
With both teams missing several key players, the Titans were the only side to respond. Tennessee (8-3) racked up 35 points and 346 yards in the first half alone and cruised to a 45-26 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
It was a humbling loss for the Colts (7-4), who beat Tennessee 34-17 on the road just 17 days earlier and now trail by one game in the division with five weeks remaining in the regular season.
“Obviously, tough loss, came in here feeling confident, feeling prepared and was just a very poor effort – got outplayed, got outcoached, really, in all three phases. So not good enough,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “We have to learn from it. A loss is a loss. We talk about not riding the wave. That means whether it’s a win or a loss, we have to learn from it and move on.
“Give the Titans credit. They came in here with something to prove, and they did that.”
There was no secret to the Titans’ success. With defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tennessee fed Henry early and often. He rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in the first half and finished with 178 yards on 27 attempts.
It was the highest rushing total against the Indianapolis defense since former Notre Dame running back Jonas Gray broke free for 201 yards for the New England Patriots in 2014.
“Give credit where credit is due. He’s a great back,” Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis said. “We just have to come out and execute better, just gotta perform better, execute and play together as a unit better.”
Indianapolis kept pace early with Philip Rivers hitting tight end Trey Burton for an 11-yard touchdown and backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett coming in for the first of his two 1-yard scoring runs to tie the game at 14 with 12:58 left in the first half.
Then left tackle Anthony Castonzo came out of the game with a knee injury, and the offense dried up.
The Colts ran a total of 10 plays for 11 yards on their final three possessions of the first half, and Tennessee took full advantage.
The Titans scored 21 unanswered points before intermission, with Henry scoring on runs of 1 and 11 yards and quarterback Ryan Tannehill walking in untouched from the 1 after faking to the superstar running back.
By the time Indianapolis ran four plays and punted to open the third quarter, the competitive portion of the contest was over.
“We couldn’t get going (in) the second half,” Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said after making four catches for 81 yards and his first touchdown of the season. “They did some things that got us out of rhythm. I did the most I could do with my opportunities, man, and just gotta find a way to get us going more.”
The Colts were missing three starters on defense – with linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle) joining Autry and Buckner – and lost safety Khari Willis (back/quad) during the fourth quarter. The offense began the game without center Ryan Kelly and leading rusher Jonathan Taylor before Castonzo joined the injured list.
Tennessee was not much healthier.
The Titans placed linebacker Jayon Brown, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and left tackle Ty Sambrailo on injured reserve during the week and were also missing cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and wide receiver Adam Humphries because of injuries.
But the visitors did a much better job of overcoming adversity.
In addition, to Henry’s big day, Tannehill was 13-of-22 for 221 yards and a touchdown, and A.J. Brown caught four passes for 98 yards and a score. Brown also returned a late onside kick 42 yards for his second touchdown.
Indianapolis, meanwhile, struggled to get much of anything going after Castonzo’s exit.
Rivers was 24-of-42 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and he led a 94-yard scoring drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hilton in the fourth quarter.
The running game, however, was stuck in neutral. Nyheim Hines – who had a breakout performance during the first meeting in Nashville – carried the ball 10 times for 29 yards and added eight catches for 66 more. Indianapolis rushed for just 56 yards on 21 carries overall.
“We did not execute,” Reich said. “We just didn’t do the little things we talk about. In big games, it’s about doing the little things right, and we didn’t do that in all three phases. We have to learn from that and get better. We’ve had times that we have done that right in big moments. Today, we did not do that right in the big moments.”
The loss drops the Colts into the midst of a crowded wild-card chase with a trip to face the rising Houston Texans (4-7) next week.
The first order of business for Indianapolis should be to get healthy.
But the team understands it has little margin for error the rest of the way.
“I guess (wins and losses are) a little more magnified because of what you know now of where everybody sits (in the playoff race),” Rivers said. “We can’t worry about that, though. We have the Texans on the road. That’s really all we can worry about.
“What did we not do well enough this week? How can we get better, and how do we find a way to beat the Texans? That really is all we should worry about at this point.”
