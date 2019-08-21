LAPEL -- Fighting tendinitis and an early, first-set loss, Anderson senior Gaspard Herledan battled back and beat Lapel freshman Issac Bair in a tiebreaking third set Wednesday.
But that was the Indians' only point in a 4-1 loss to the Bulldogs.
After falling 6-2 in the first set, Herledan found himself frustrated and behind early.
“In the first set, I was very stressed and nervous,” Herledan said. “I said in my head before the second set that the match begins right now.”
As Bair started to slip, Herledan took advantage and found himself winning the second set 6-3. After each coach conversed, it was decided a straight 10-point tiebreaker will prove the fate of the match. Herledan jumped to an early 5-2 lead, and Bair found himself in a tough spot. The Anderson senior finished the match with 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 victory.
In the first set, it was all Bair. He was placing balls down the line and in the corners to frustrate his opponent. However, as the match went on, Bair was burning out and missing more and more shots.
“He is a battler,” Lapel head coach Justin Coomer said. “He has an athletic mindset to him, and he is going to grind and battle to win. He is a freshman, so he is still learning.”
Herledan is a transfer student from France, and Wednesday’s match was the first time he had ever played high school tennis.
“I have never played a school match before,” Herledan said. “It is a pretty amazing experience. It feels good to represent a school, not just a club.”
While battling a tough case of tendinitis in his right hand, Anderson coach David Ellis was unsure if Herledan would even see a court Wednesday. The final decision was to put him at the No. 2 singles slot.
“He had been battling tendinitis in his hand, but we got it treated pretty early,” Ellis said. “I put him at two singles to give him a chance to get his nerves worked out and to make sure his hand is alright.”
Lapel won every other set against the Tribe.
Continuing his hot streak was Lapel senior Jesse McCurdy, who sat down Anderson’s Nate Smith 6-0, 6-0.
Also contributing to the Bulldogs’ first victory of the season was the doubles team of sophomore Colin Vipperman and junior Cam Gooding who sat down Anderson’s sophomore Liam Griffith and junior Jason Bale, 6-1, 6-1.
Lapel will hit the road for the first time Thursday to take on Marion. Anderson hosts Arsenal Tech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.