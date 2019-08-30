INDIANAPOLIS -- Whether Heritage Christian had Friday night circled in red on its calendar is unknown, but it certainly was eager to meet up with Shenandoah again.
The Eagles, routed 63-10 by the Raiders last August, collected their debt 48-7 with a dominating performance, particularly on defense.
Shenandoah was without the graduated Gabe Young and Dallas Pugsley — who combined for seven touchdowns in the blowout a year ago — as well as quarterback Peyton Starks (now a senior, who has been suspended from the team).
A much greener Raiders squad could not contain Heritage Christian either on the ground or in the air, while on the other side, the Eagles completely shut down the Shenandoah run game and forced new QB Tanner Goff into three interceptions.
That left Shenandoah 0-2 for the first time since 1997 and the program mired in its first three-game losing streak (dating to last year’s sectional) since the 1997 squad dropped its last six.
“I don’t think (youth) had anything to do with it,” Shenandoah coach Jordan McCaslin said. “Heritage Christian’s a really good football team, and they returned a lot of kids from last year. Up front, they flat-out killed us, both sides of the ball. Same thing two weeks in a row.”
The Raiders, whose Wing-T set historically ran opponents into the ground, did not get off it against the Eagles.
Shenandoah was at minus-33 yards rushing in the first half and ended with 26. The Raiders in the opening 24 minutes had 10 run plays go for losses, counting two QB sacks.
In the second quarter, Goff hit Cole Hughes for 68 yards to the Eagles’ 22-yard line, but Shenandoah ended up turning it over on downs after losing 18 on its next set of downs. The Raiders also faced a second-and-30 just before halftime, as the result of a sack and penalty.
Meanwhile, the Eagles (2-0) surged to a 20-0 lead in just over a quarter, while the Raiders had three three-and-outs and a pick in their first four possessions.
Colton Brown scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards, in between, Max Milton hooked up with Reid Gerig on a 23-yard TD strike and Heritage Christian maintained the 20-point cushion at halftime.
Brown went in for a third time midway through the third quarter, and the Eagles tacked on three TDs in the remaining time.
“If you can’t control the line of scrimmage, it’s going to be a long night,” McCaslin said. “They made plays when it mattered, and we couldn’t get rolling on offense, and that’s on me. I’ll take a lot of blame for that.”
The Raiders avoided a shutout on a rare Eagle miscue, with under nine minutes left in the contest. A bad snap of a punt gave Shenandoah the ball at the Eagles’ 1, and Goff took it in on first down.
Goff ended 7-for-16 for 158 yards.
The Raiders fell to a talented Indy squad for the second straight week (28-18 to Scecina) and could face Heritage Christian again in Class 2A Sectional 38.
“It’s a group that’s learning as we go, but there’s no excuse,” McCaslin said. “There’s no more inexperience talk. They’ve played football their whole lives. I think a lot of it is they’re sitting around waiting for somebody else to make a play.”
Shenandoah visits Centerville next Friday.
