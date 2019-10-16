ANDERSON — Anderson University women’s soccer outshot Defiance College 29-3 to seize its ninth win of the season — 2-0 — Wednesday.
It was all Anderson as the offensive pressure never slowed down. What allowed for the Ravens to put up so many shots was the passing. The offensive ball movement kept Defiance out of its zone and allowed many chances at crosses and shots.
“Possession is our style,” AU head coach Jennifer Myhre said. “We move the ball around and stretch them out. I wish we connected a little more.”
The Ravens also outshot the Lady Jackets 16-1 with shots on goal. This is the most shots on goal by Anderson so far this season.
“We had a lot of one-touch passes,” senior Emily Buchman said. “I was just trying to do my job as a forward. I wanted to find those gaps and get behind their back line.”
The first goal came from the foot of junior Katie Essick. This proved to be the only goal of the first half, although the Ravens put up 17 shots in the first 45 minutes.
In the second half, the Ravens energy and control remained the same. Freshman Taylor Baker netted the second and final goal.
“The goals were really great goals and got us on the board,” Myhre said. “They are working hard, and I will take the win.”
The biggest vice of the Ravens’ performance were the offside calls against them. There were 14 offside calls against Anderson compared to Defiance’s one. This is a side effect of the Ravens’ strong tempo.
“We just have to communicate better,” Buchman said. “We have to be more aware and check our shoulder in order to not be offsides.”
Although it was the offense which put up the numbers, the midfield pressure and backend defense allowed the big plays to commence.
“The defense has always been strong,” Myhre said. “They have stepped up well. Another shutout is great. We were going a little bit too direct early on, and we have to play more angles and short combinations.”
The 48-degree weather and 25-mph wind gusts added another element of difficulty. Although Myhre thinks the wind kept crossed balls and long shots out of range, the Ravens kept the ball down when possible.
Anderson improved to 9-1-2 overall and 3-0-1 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. The Ravens will be back in action in their homecoming match Friday against Franklin.
