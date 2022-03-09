DELPHI -- High school clubs often bring to mind yearbooks, marching bands or theatrical productions.
Brian Tonsoni, a teacher at Delphi High School, spawned something unique by posing a question in his Economics class --- where would Purdue and Indiana be seeded in the 2015 NCAA Tournament?
“We just kind of half-heartedly said do you think we could figure it out ourselves, and the group of six kids and a couple of teachers decided to start meeting before school,” Tonsoni said. “We threw a bracket together.”
Seven years later, Delphi Bracketology has become a respected source of information for those wanting to forecast the Field of 68. Its website generates between 45,000 to 50,000 hits each March, with a Twitter following of more than 4,500.
“It’s kind of snowballed, like going down a mountain, from 2016,” Tonsoni said. “It’s just been really cool.”
It remains student-driven, with six to 10 students and two teachers meeting once a week either on Tuesday or Thursday mornings before school starts at 7:30 to discuss college basketball and determine seeds.
“Most of it is just being with guys that love sports as much as you do,” said Cade Nelson Jr., a junior who plays on Delphi’s varsity basketball team. “That’s what really drew me to it.”
Along the way, Delphi’s students and teachers have proven adept at predicting the field. In 2016, at the urging of USA Today bracket forecaster Shelby Mast, Delphi Bracketology entered the Bracket Matrix contest which charts accuracy of field predictions and seedings. Delphi finished first out of 150 entries, posting the best score in 10 years.
Take that, Joe Lunardi.
Results have been up and down since then. But for hoops-mad high school students in the Hoosier state, the chance to accumulate data and watch college basketball teams throughout the country is the main appeal.
“Mr. Tonsoni does a really good job of making us feel like there’s not as much pressure of being one of these big-bracket teams,” Nelson said. “He makes it feel like it’s just another thing that we get to do.”
Nelson, in his third year with the group, aspires to work professionally in the sports media field. He said the club has taught him the importance of gathering facts to support an argument and listening to others.
“I definitely learned how to speak up and say your opinion in the club, and then within a club with this many people, that’s really a skill that you need to develop,” Nelson said.
Said Tonsoni: “It’s a great lesson, too, because not everyone gets their way, and so it’s a committee work. So you are teaching kids to communicate, to back up their arguments, to learn how to be successful and how to lose in an argument, too. …
“It gets pretty hot and heavy, from, 'Hey, people want this mid-major in at the end.' 'No, I think this team is better.' 'UCLA is better here.' It gets heated in a fun way, but it never gets out of bounds.”
As of Wednesday, Delphi’s bracketology had Purdue in as a three seed playing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Notre Dame as an 11-seed playing in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. Indiana remained on the outside looking in, as one of the first four teams out of the bracket.
Considering Delphi’s enrollment of 500 students from ninth-to-12th grade, Tonsoni admitted sometimes it’s hard to get students to commit to all the meetings, which begin at the start of college basketball season. But those who stick it out get perks. Because of Delphi’s online following, the organization now receives credentials for Indiana and Purdue games. That allows high school students to watch college basketball games live in a professional setting.
Students from the club, Tonsoni said, have gone on to college to study journalism, analytics and even engineering.
“We’re pretty proud of our graduates,” Tonsoni said.
