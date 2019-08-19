You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
editor's pick featured
THB SPORTS
PRIME 9

2019 High School Football

  • 1 min to read

Here is a look at a top returning football player from each area school for the 2019 season:

Rylan Metz & Cade Vernetti
Malachi Qualls
Quinn Eldridge
Hunter Scholl
Braydon Slayton
Cole Alexander
Jimmy Rigney
Kamden Earley
Coleson White

Contact Rob at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 640-4886.

Managing Editor - Digital at The Herald Bulletin. Graphic designer supreme. Social media enthusiast. Sports/football fangirl. Geek goddess.