MONDAY
Pendleton Heights opened the girls soccer season with a 6-2 win at Lebanon. The Arabians were led by senior Macy Browning who scored four goals and sophomores Kaitlyn Prickett and Charlie Cannady with a goal and an assist each.
In boys tennis, Lance Holdren picked up a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win at No.1 singles for Shenandoah in a 4-1 loss to Mount Vernon. Frankton also opened its 2020 campaign with a 5-0 win over Eastern.
First-year Daleville volleyball coach Valorie Flick picked up a win in her debut as the Broncos swept Tri 27-25, 25-18, 25-11.
TUESDAY
In the Aaron Stephenson cross country invitational at Lapel, Alexandria was led by a 1-2 finish from junior Reanna Stinson and sophomore Madi Weir to win the girls competition. Bulldogs freshman Hannah Combs placed third, and Elwood sophomore Katelyn Foor was fourth. While Elwood sophomore Jayden Reese won the boys race, it was Madison-Grant that took the boys team championship. Alexandria junior Hayden Martin was second, and Argylls freshman Gavin Kelich placed third.
WEDNESDAY
Browning made it seven goals in two games as she tallied three more in a 3-3 draw against Pike. Prickett added her second assist in as many games.
Pendleton Heights volleyball opened defense of its Madison County championship with a 3-0 sweep of Anderson. Junior Avery Ross had 13 aces to go with seven kills, and sophomore Ramsey Gary led the defensive effort with nine digs.
Another defending county champion, Lapel opened its tennis season with a 5-0 win over Anderson.
THURSDAY
The Pendleton Heights boys soccer team opened its season with a 3-2 win over Hamilton Heights. Sophomore Kam Kail scored twice, and Kip Mankhwala scored once. Josh Cabello scored three goals, giving him five in two games, as Liberty Christian defeated Tri-Central 6-1.
Junior Chloe Cuneo earned medalist honors as Alexandria defeated Shenandoah 190-200 at Yule Golf Course. Senior Katie Craig led the Raiders with a 44. Daleville senior Emma Allen also carded a 42 as the Broncos edged Wapahani 192-195.
Senior Lauren Hughes continues to make a huge defensive impact for Elwood volleyball. Although the Panthers dropped a four-set decision to Tri-Central, Hughes registered 42 digs for Elwood.
FRIDAY
Sophomore Chance Martin completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for 167 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in his first start for Alexandria -- a season-opening 45-21 loss at Eastern Hancock.
Another strong quarterback debut belonged to Pendleton Heights as Luke Candiano completed 12 of 16 passes with one touchdown and ran for another score as the Arabians stunned seventh-ranked Mississinewa, 27-0.
And two touchdown runs, one long and one short, lifted Shenandoah to a road win at Scecina. Quarterback Tanner Goff scored on a 95-yard gallop and Blake Surface added a 1-yard run as the Raiders topped the Crusaders 14-13.
Gage Rastetter found Luke Harrison for a touchdown pass, and Korbin Finley rushed for 90 yards, but Frankton dropped a 12-6 decision at Tri-Central.
SATURDAY
The busiest day thus far of the cross country season saw a number of outstanding individual performances as well as a first-place team showing for the Pendleton Heights girls at the Taylor County Clash.
The Arabians were led by junior Katie Jones with a third-place finish, while classmates Laney Ricker and Berkeley Lord placed sixth and eighth, respectively.
In the boys race, a pair of freshmen, Will Coggins of PH and Hunter Smith of Frankton, came home second and fourth, respectively.
In volleyball action, Alexandria won the Indian Creek Invitational with a four-set victory over Southwestern and a sweep of the host school.
