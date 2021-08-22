Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
In boys tennis, Lapel opened its campaign with a 4-1 win over New Castle. Jacob Erwin took a three-set decision at No. 1 singles, and Isaac Bair added a straight sets win at No. 2 singles to lead the Bulldogs.
With Jacob Davenport and Braxton Walls taking straight set wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, Frankton swept Eastern 5-0.
Lapel’s Macy Beeson fired a 2-under par 34 at Crestview as the Bulldogs (161) defeated Frankton (206) and Muncie Central (214). Hannah Cain led the Eagles with a personal-best round of 47.
Grace Wiggins earned medalist honors with a 40 as Pendleton Heights (176) defeated an incomplete New Castle golf team.
Avery Ross pounded 21 kills to lead short-handed Pendleton Heights to a 25-18, 25-8, 25-11 sweep of Richmond. With several players out due to contact tracing, libero Ramsey Gary stepped in at outside hitter and recorded nine kills for the Arabians.
Daleville opened its volleyball season with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-13 sweep of Tri. Emi Isom recorded 24 digs, and Emilee Finley posted 24 assists.
TUESDAY
Liberty Christian dropped its volleyball season opener in four sets (25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-12) at Randolph Southern. Mady Rees recorded three kills and 10 digs while Kaitlyn Smith added five kills for the Lions.
Despite 13 kills from Audrey Voss, the Broncos dropped a hard-fought match to Wes-Del, 25-21, 27-25, 25-19.
Katie Garringer led a balanced Madison-Grant offensive attack as the Argylls opened their volleyball season with a 3-0 win over Jay County.
Daleville sophomore Faith Norris made her cross country debut a winning outing with her first-place finish at the Ethan Cheeseman Memorial Run at Union. Ethan Colvin was the top Broncos boys runner with a 22nd-place finish.
Beeson continued her torrid play with a 2-under par 32 as the Bulldogs (165) defeated Lawrence Central (181) and Ritter (221). Junior Kerith Renihan added a 41 for Lapel.
Cali Crum earned co-medalist honors with a 48, and Alexandria edged Wes-Del 210-211, a 36-stroke improvement from its previous nine-hole score.
WEDNESDAY
Daleville girls golf defeated Wapahani 191-218 behind a 44 from Gick and a 45 from Kaitie Denney.
Katie Coleman scored on an assist from Zoe Welch as Pendleton Heights girls soccer even its record at 1-1 with a 1-0 win over Pike. Kieli Ryan recorded the shutout in goal with seven saves.
The Arabians swept past Anderson 25-13, 25-7, 25-6 behind 10 kills from Gabby Ennis, 10 digs for Ramsey Gary and a 30-assist night for Olivia Wright.
THURSDAY
Pendleton Heights dropped a 3-2 tennis decision to Hamilton Heights with Sam Bowers taking the No. 1 singles match for the Arabians in two sets.
Erwin battled to a three-set win and Lapel swept the doubles matches and scored a 4-1 win at Marion.
Luke Gilman won a 6-1, 6-1 decision at No. 1 singles, and Madison-Grant dropped just six games total in a 5-0 win over Wabash.
Bella Dean shot a personal-best round of 42 — including three birdies —for medalist honors to lead Frankton to a season-best 203 as it placed second in a three-team meet against Eastern (194) and Southwood (Inc.).
Kayden Mondragon scored five goals, and Hayden Hornocker added a pair of tallies to lead Anderson Prep to a season-opening 9-1 win over Sheridan. It was one of three winning debuts for soccer teams as Abraham Tapia scored twice in a 4-0 Liberty Christian win over Tri-Central, and Kam Kail did the same in a 4-0 Pendleton Heights victory over Hamilton Heights.
SATURDAY
It was a big day in Upland for the Pendleton Heights cross country teams as the girls team placed first and the boys team came in third. Both teams featured a third-place individual runner, senior Avry Carpenter for the boys and freshman Ava Jarrell for the girls. Lilly Thomas of Alexandria was 10th in the girls race, and Hunter Smith from Frankton finished sixth in the boys race.
In the Meister Family Memorial Run at Monroe Central, Liberty Christian’s Noah Price finished fifth in the boys race, and Olivia Covert of Daleville ran sixth in the girls race. Led by a 12th-place run from sophomore Spencer Proctor, Anderson posted the best team placing of fourth in the boys race. Leslie Jaramillo Acosta placed seventh for the Indians girls.
The Lions soccer team improved to 2-0 with a 6-0 whitewashing of Tipton. Tapia and Vlad Boiko scored two goals each, and keeper Tyler Houk authored his second shutout in as many outings.
With Gick earning medalist honors, Daleville won the Monroe Central Invitational with a team score of 372, bettering runner-up Delta by 27 strokes. Gick fired a 12-over par 83, and Denney added a 91 for the Broncos.
Madison-Grant swept to the championship of its own invitational with 2-0 wins over Bluffton, Eastern and South Adams. Against Bluffton, Garringer recorded six kills and a block, Gabby Rudy had 15 assists in the Eastern win and Sydnee Wilson contributed 10 digs and three aces in the title win over the Starfires.
Elwood also hosted an invitational and placed second after dropping a 2-0 decision to Tipton in the title match. The Panthers advanced to the final with 2-0 wins over Southern Wells and Manchester and a 2-1 nail-biting win over Danville. Against Southern Wells, Kendra Sallee recorded seven kills and a block, and Jaleigh Crawford pounded 12 kills and four aces to lift the Panthers over Manchester.
In its first game action of the year, Alexandria routed Herron in three sets before falling to host Indian Creek 3-1 in the final. Addy Warren led the Tigers in the opener with eight kills, two aces and seven digs.
