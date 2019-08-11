You are the owner of this article.
THB SPORTS
ELITE 11

2019 High School Volleyball

  • 1 min to read

Here is a look at a top returning volleyball player from each area school for the 2019 season:

McKenzie Adams
Sydnie Spaeth
Samantha Cox
Anabella Ray
Kelsey Ruder
Kate Sperry
Zoe Freer
Maddy Harmon
McKenna Lugar
Gracie King
Kara Surguy

Contact Rob at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 640-4886.

Managing Editor - Digital at The Herald Bulletin. Graphic designer supreme. Social media enthusiast. Sports/football fangirl. Geek goddess.