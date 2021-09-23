ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park is set to host another exciting night of Grand Circuit racing as over $1.4 million in purses will be offered Friday, highlighted by the fourth edition of the $210,000 Caesars Trotting Classic.
In total, eight Grand Circuit stakes races will be contested, including the $182,000 Harrah’s Hoosier Park Pacing Derby for open pacers, the $200,000 Kentuckiana Stallion Management Stakes for 2-year-old filly trotters and pacers and more.
A field of nine of the best trotters in North America will line up behind the gate for the Caesars Trotting Classic — the 13th race on the 15-race card.
Fresh off his score in the Maple Leaf Trot at Woodbine Mohawk Park, Lindy The Great returns to Harrah’s Hoosier Park as the 5-2 morning line favorite for the Andy and Julie Miller combination. A winner of four of 11 outings in 2021 and $422,715 this season, Lindy The Great was the winner of the 2019 Caesars Trotting Classic, romping to victory in a track record-equaling 1:51.1 with Louis Roy in the bike.
Also included in the 2021 edition of the Caesars Trotting Classic are millionaires Guardian Angel As, 2019 Hambletonian winner Forbidden Trade as well as Nancy Takter trainee, Ready For Moni.
Indiana trainers bookend the field with Walter Haynes Jr. sending Australian sensation and co-track record-holder alongside Lindy The Great, Majestic Player A from the rail, as well as Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s leading trainer supplementing Lovedbythemasses who will start from outside Post 9.
Last year’s Caesars Trotting Classic went to 2020 Trotter of the Year Gimpanzee following a thrilling stretch duel with Atlanta.
The $182,000 Harrah’s Hoosier Park Pacing Derby will play as the lead-in for the Trotting Classic, as world champion and double millionaire This Is The Plan goes for his third consecutive victory in the Hoosier Park Pacing Derby from Post 6 with regular pilot Yannick Gingras aboard.
Favoritism on the morning line, however, will go to the second tier and Post 10 as 2021 Dan Patch Stakes winner Catch The Fire returns to Harrah’s Hoosier Park for the first time since his thrilling victory in the track’s signature event.
Also featured in the accomplished field of 10 is Ocean Rock, fresh off his score in the Jim Ewart Memorial at Scioto Downs, as well as local Indiana favorites Tellmeaboutit and Little Rocket Man.
The lucrative card will also offer rich handicapping opportunities with guaranteed wagers. The wagering public can enjoy a $20,000 Guaranteed Late Pick-4 sequence beginning with the Harrah’s Hoosier Park Pacing Derby in Race 12.
A $25,000 Guaranteed Superfecta pool will be featured on the Caesars Trotting Classic, and the 15th and final race will feature a $15,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-Five sequence.
In addition to the action on the track, Caesars Trotting Classic night will also serve as Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s “Community Night at the Races.”
Guests can enjoy family fun entertainment and giveaways presented by the Indiana Standardbred Association. Children can enjoy a free treat, receiving their free treat coupon from the nation’s leading drivers at the driver autograph session at 6 p.m.
The Harness Horse Youth Foundation will be on hand providing harness racing educational stations and interactive activities out of the front paddock from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Caesars Trotting Classic card will kick off a busy and stakes-filled fall at Harrah’s Hoosier Park.
The championship season will continue with the $2 million plus Hoosier Champions card Oct. 15, as the Hoosier State will crown its season long Indiana Sires Stakes champions with the $250,000 Indiana Sire Stakes Super Finals.
Following Hoosier Champions Night, five of the next six weeks will feature Grand Circuit racing, concluding with the inaugural Thanksgiving Classics on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.
Following this weekend, Harrah’s Hoosier Park will return to a four-day-a-week Wednesday through Saturday racing schedule through the month of October, before going to a Thursday through Saturday schedule in November though closing day on Dec. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.