LAPEL – If there is a secret to the Lapel baseball team's success this season, it would be just as hard to pigeonhole as the team’s play itself.
Lapel coach Matt Campbell credits humility and work ethic, which ramped up exponentially after the Bulldogs dropped two straight more than two weeks ago to Park Tudor and Greenfield-Central at home.
Senior catcher Isaac Bair believes the key has been team chemistry and situational efficiency at the plate.
Owen Imel, a senior left-handed Huntington recruit, attributes junior Kaydon Sweeney’s infectious energy around the clubhouse.
Regardless of the reason, the Class 2A 10th-ranked Bulldogs are simply rolling, and the trend continued at home Monday night against visiting Class A Daleville, as Lapel cruised to a 10-0 run-rule victory in five innings.
With four run-rule wins in their past seven games, the back-to-back Madison County champion Bulldogs improved to 10-2 overall by collecting their eighth straight victory and fourth shutout this year.
“Our bats are working well. Really, all around, we’ve been playing well. Our pitchers have been staying in the zone, which is all you can ask them to do. The defense for the most part has been really solid, and we’ve hit the ball up and down the lineup so far, so cross your fingers that’s what stays,” Campbell said.
None of those aspects faltered against the Class A No. 8 Broncos (6-4), who opened the season 5-0 before losing three of their last four contests.
The Bulldogs loaded the bases seven times Monday and cashed in during four of those at-bats, while Imel struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk with four hits allowed for the win over five frames.
Imel retired seven straight through the second and fourth innings and left three runners stranded in scoring position.
“It’s what anybody would have predicted, if they would have seen his work ethic in the offseason and him play for the last three years for us,” said Campbell, referring to Imel’s 2-1 record, 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings. “It doesn’t surprise anybody in our dugout, but it sure is fun to watch.”
In Lapel’s 12-0 win over Tri – via run rule – on Thursday, Imel went ballistic with the bat, swatting three home runs, breaking the school scoreboard with one longball and crushing a grand slam with another.
On Monday, Imel finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the encore. He’s hitting .556 with 18 RBI, six doubles and six home runs.
“I just try to stick to the routine every day. Obviously, you’re not going to feel the same every day, but if you can get into the same mindset every day, that’s a big help,” Imel said. “I do the same thing in the cage. The same thing when we take our BP rounds. I’ve figured out that’s what works for me the past four years, and that’s what translates to the games.”
On the mound, the chemistry Bair spoke of came into play against Daleville, and it translated into four consecutive strikeouts and six out of seven during the middle innings.
“Me and him have been a battery since freshman year, and we just have a chemistry. I know what pitches he wants,” Bair said. “I don’t mind if he shakes me off sometimes because when he gets in a groove, it’s all about tempo.”
The offense was in full cadence, producing two runs in the bottom of the first, followed by three in the second, one in the third and four in a 10 at-bat fourth.
“We have a lot of momentum. We’re just clicking as a team,” Bair said. “Situationally, our offense has been just unbelievable.”
Lapel’s Camden Novak had the second-best hitting percentage, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Bair finished a perfect 1-for-1 with two walks. Darl Gustin was 1-for-2 with two RBI. Kai Newman (1-for-2) drove in two runs.
Talen Jarrett (1-for-2), Cody Baker (1-for-2), Quentin Roberts (1-for-2) and Rylie Hudson (1-for-3) each had an RBI apiece.
“We tried to capitalize on the things that we do, and some guys had some nice timely hits and kind of opened the door for us a little bit,” Campbell said.
The door swung ajar for Lapel quickly and closed slowly for Daleville due to a busy week ahead for the Broncos.
Saving junior ace Meryck Adams (2-1, 1.54 ERA) for a pair of Mid-Eastern Conference games, beginning Tuesday at Eastern Hancock, the Broncos utilized two hurlers for their non-conference meeting, and the Bulldogs came out swinging.
Lapel logged 11 hits, including three in back-to-back frames to open the game and four more in the bottom of the fourth.
“Some of it is skill. Some of it is luck. We’re finding holes in the right places. We’ve been really refining our approach,” Imel said. “At the start of the season, especially against Greenfield-Central and Park Tudor, there were a lot of lazy fly balls. We’ve been starting to work more line drives, and we’ve bunted a lot obviously. That seems to work for us, and we execute it fairly well.”
Daleville’s Logan Leech led the team by going 2-for-2. Bryson Singer went 1-for-2 with a double in the top of the fifth, and Adams was 1-for-2.
“The biggest thing is our schedule this week really dictates who we’re having to pitch. If we throw out somebody differently, then it probably looks different. We do have five games in the next six days, so it’s pretty tough,” Daleville coach Bob Wilson said. “They’re an awesome team. They’re well coached. They have a lot of talent on that team, so kudos to them. They’re doing a really good job, and they’re making a lot of noise.”
All it took was a two-game skid on April 7 and 8 to get the Bulldogs on a hot streak that has lasted 16 days.
“Nobody wants to lose, but losses aren’t always the worst thing in the world, too. You want to keep your guys grounded. We didn’t know what the season was going to be like for us at that point, and I don’t know if anyone was surprised that we lost against two good programs,” Campbell said. “But then you turn around and you beat Greenfield-Central (the same day), and you think, there’s some potential here, and the guys started showing up and playing the way we’ve played since then. It makes it a lot of fun to coach.”
Perhaps there’s another secret element to it all as well.
“A lot of people don’t know this, but against Park Tudor and Greenfield-Central, we were missing our spark plug, Kaydon Sweeney, on the bench. He’s our energy. He’s our life. He gets us going. He keeps us up, makes sure we don’t get down,” Imel said. “He’s basically the life of this team. We’re not the same without him.”
The Bulldogs will aim to keep their streak going on the road the next two days at Winchester on Tuesday and at Elwood on Wednesday before returning home to face Tipton on Thursday.