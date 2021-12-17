It was somehow fitting just a few months after the sudden and tragic passing of former Lapel great Joe Hart the current Bulldog who plays the same position would have the biggest year of any offensive football player in the area.
Hart’s presence was felt by the coaches and players in the locker room throughout the season, including by junior tailback Tyler Dollar, even though he didn’t know the Lapel legend personally.
“Joe Hart was a special player,” Dollar said. “Especially the seniors who knew him more than me, it was tough seeing them deal with that this year.”
Despite missing the bulk of the team’s last two games due to an injury, Dollar had an extraordinary year. Possessing both breakaway speed and the power to run between the tackles, he rushed for 1,533 yards and 24 touchdowns and averaged 9.8 yards per carry. His performance has earned Dollar the THB Sports Football Offensive Athlete of the Year award.
He is the third straight winner from Lapel following quarterback Cole Alexander and wide receiver Tanner Mroz.
“It’s really cool to me. It’s something that I take a lot of pride in,” he said. “For one thing, to keep the tradition going. I was really surprised to be honest. … I’m a junior, and it’s usually a senior.”
Dollar’s love for the sport began after being urged to play flag football by his grandmother in the second grade. Until this year, he has also played basketball his entire life, but football is the sport he loves the most largely due to the togetherness and the team aspects of the locker room.
He had a pair of four-touchdown games against Wabash and Jay County, needed just 13 carries to gain 228 yards and three more scores against Shenandoah and added TD runs of 40 and 82 yards against North Decatur. For the second straight year, his biggest game was against Eastern Hancock when he put up 240 yards and three touchdowns.
Early in Lapel’s first-round sectional win at Frankton, Dollar suffered a turf toe injury that sidelined him. Although he tried to go the following week against No. 1 Eastbrook, it was decided by him, his father and coach Tim Miller it would be best if he did not risk further injury.
“I 100% wanted to play in that game,” Dollar said. “I go out there and I can run in a straight line, but when I cut, I can’t be myself.”
That disappointment will serve as motivation as he continues to heal and begins the process of preparing for his senior campaign.
His parents, Rusty and Heather Dollar, taught him to never take that for granted.
“My parents have always told me that nothing gets handed to you, and the next guy is up,” he said. “Anything can happen, so I have to go out there and show what I can do at every practice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.