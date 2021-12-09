The Pendleton Heights girls soccer team showed improvement from a year ago, both in terms of quality of play and with wins and losses, thanks to an unselfish and team-first style.
Nobody exemplified that way of playing in 2021 more than junior mid-fielder Kaitlyn Prickett, who has been named The Herald Bulletin’s Girls Soccer Athlete of the Year.
“I was very surprised,” Prickett said. “To be honest, I didn’t expect to receive this, but I’m very grateful. I feel the team put in a lot of hard work, and I’m not the only reason I got here.”
Prickett was second on her team in scoring with six goals but led the way in finding opportunities for her teammates. She tied teammates Isabelle Phillips and Zoe Welch with eight assists to lead the Arabians as the team finished 9-7-1 in 2021, an improvement over the 7-8-2 from 2020 when Prickett scored nine times and had 13 assists.
“I believe I played better this year than I did last year, so I was happy with that,” she said. “But, as every year, I want to keep growing and getting better throughout the season. I want to help others score, too. I don’t want the focus on me. I want to make sure the team gets better.”
Two moments stand out for Prickett this season.
On Sept. 1, the Arabians and Greenfield-Central were tied 1-1 with just a few minutes left of the second overtime when Prickett found Charlie Cannady on a through ball for the game winner as PH avoided going to penalty kicks. And, in a very Prickett-like stat line, she recorded one goal and two assists in the team’s sectional win over Muncie Central, including to Liz Herrberg for her first goal of the year after she missed extensive time over COVID-19.
“She came back and got to play in that game, and I got her a through ball through the defense that allowed her to score,” Prickett said. “It was huge seeing a girl who barely got to play all season get to score in sectional.”
Introduced to soccer at the age of 3 by her parents as a way to channel her high levels of energy, Prickett developed a love of the sport and began playing club ball at 7 years old. She continues to play club with Hoosier FC, a team that includes players from elite high school programs like Carmel, Noblesville and Brebeuf, where she plays an outside defender position. Also tasked with delivering the team’s corner kicks, she said playing different positions in club are a great benefit toward improving her high school game.
“Building skills in different areas of the field help you throughout the whole game, no matter where you’re playing,” Prickett said. “It’s really helped me with touches on the ball and keeping in shape out of season makes me better for high school season.”
She is also excited at the prospects of what is returning next year for PH. All the scoring returns from a young 2021 team, and with some offseason improvements — Prickett said her game conditioning could be improved — all signs point to even more success in 2022.
“That’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “With all the eighth graders and incoming freshmen, we have a lot to build off of and make each other better for next season.”
