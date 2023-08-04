It was another successful year for area girls golfers in 2022 with Macy Beeson advancing to the state finals for the fourth straight time and regional qualifiers from Daleville, Frankton and Shenandoah as well.
Several of those with postseason success — including Beeson — have graduated, but a few are back and there are a number of area players with plenty of talent vying to lead the game forward on the local level.
The season is just a few days old, and players from Alexandria, Frankton and Daleville have already posted outstanding scores. Here is a glance at the area teams for the 2023 girls golf season:
ALEXANDRIA
Coach: Bruce Johnson (seventh season); 2022: 9-6; Key loss: Cali Crum; Key returning players: Rylie Kellams, Lily Harpe, Natalie Long, Victoria Gosnell, Brynley Dowden, Olivia Bohlander; Newcomers to watch: Avan McFall, Kendall Long, Abby Kettery, Alexis Barrett, Amberlee Ross, Natalie Littlefield; Potential breakout: McFall.
Outlook: “I am looking forward to being competitive in each of our matches and the (Central Indiana) Conference since we get to host it at our newly remodeled Golf Club of Alexandria,” Johnson said. “Also to watch all of the girls improve as the season goes on.”
ANDERSON
No information provided.
DALEVILLE
Coach: Matthew Wilson (first season); 2022: 15-3, regional qualifier; Key losses: Kaitie Denney, Olivia Reed; Key returning players: Addy Gick; Newcomer to watch: Emma Ciempola; Potential breakout: Ava Capes.
Season outlook: “Despite losing two valuable seniors, the Daleville Bronco girls golf team hopes to repeat its winning of the MEC (Mideastern Conference) and advance to regional as a team as well,” Wilson said. “Our two seniors this season are looking forward to a great season.”
ELWOOD
Coach: Will Dailey and Tom Austin (second season); 2022: 6-11-1; Key losses: Ellie Laub, Alyvia Savage, Yzabelle Ramey, Emma Alvey, Chloe Staggs; Key returning players: Hayley Blackford, Kenzi Weaver; Newcomers to watch: Aleksys Shock, Savannah Garcia, Averi Savage; Potential breakout: Shock.
Outlook: “As far as wins and losses go, we aren’t too concerned about that,” Dailey said. “With everyone being very new to the game, we hope everyone has fun and develops a love for the game that will last a lifetime. We are all about the life lessons that come with the game of golf.”
FRANKTON
Coach: Jeff Bates (seventh season); 2022: 13-3, CIC champions; Key losses: Chloe Wenger, Bella Dean, Launa Hamaker; Key returning players: Hannah Cain, Lily Hall, Kylie Tomlinson; Newcomers to watch: Emma Sperry, Ashlyn Bodkin.
Outlook: “Our goals for the season are to continue to improve, play well during our tournament schedule and help players reach some of their personal goals,” Bates said. "We have a really good group of girls, and we are excited about our season.”
LAPEL
Coach: Dylan Crosley (sixth season); 2022: 12-1-2, Madison County champions; Key losses: Macy Beeson, Grace Martin; Key returning players: Rosemary Likens, Jordi Pilkington, Chloe Sasser, Elly Carey; Newcomer to watch: Annabelle Marshall; Potential breakout: Likens, Pilkington, Marshall.
Outlook: “We are a very young team,” Crosley said. “Our goal is to improve match after match.”
MADISON-GRANT
No information provided.
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Coach: Hilary Slick (eighth season); Key returning players: Skylar Baldwin, Kelsey Day, Audrey Jenkins, Addison Nichols, Addison Summerall.
SHENANDOAH
Coach: Joe Bennett (fourth season); 2022: Carly Chandler, Madelyn Shelton advanced to regional; Key losses: Chandler, Ryleigh Flynn, Marissa Fadely, Maddy Lewis; Key returning players: Shelton, Natalie Michael, Kylee Lutes, A.J. Cooper.
Outlook: “(We) just returned from our golf camp (and are) excited about our potential,” Bennett said. “We want to play our best in the county, conference and sectional.”