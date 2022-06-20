Boys Athlete of the Year
Jacob Erwin

Jacob Erwin of Lapel, THB's Boys Tennis AOY.

Jacob Erwin – Sophomore – Lapel

Tennis

Erwin finished with a 20-4 record — unbeaten against area foes — and helped the Bulldogs to Madison County and sectional championships for the second straight year. Erwin improved his career mark to 36-11 and was named All-District 4.

Avry Carpenter

Avry Carpenter of PHHS, THB's Boys Cross Country AOY.

Avry Carpenter – Senior – Pendleton Heights

Cross Country

Carpenter won the Madison County title and finished as the top area runner at his second straight semistate. Carpenter ran a 16:18.2 at Marion this season for a PR and the fastest time this season by an area runner.

Kam Kail

Kam Kail of PHHS, THB's Boys Soccer AOY.

Kam Kail – Junior – Pendleton Heights

Soccer

Kail posted an explosive offensive season as a junior. He scored four goals in a win over Anderson and had six assists in a victory against Marion on his way to a team-best 15 goals and 14 assists overall.

Tyler Dollar

Tyler Dollar of Lapel, THB's Football Offense AOY.

Tyler Dollar – Junior – Lapel

Football-Offense

Dollar rushed for 1,533 yards — averaging nearly 10 yards per carry — and scored 24 touchdowns during a season that included a pair of 4-TD games as well as a 240-yard, 3-TD night against Eastern Hancock.

Jawaun Echols

Jawuan Echols of AHS football, a Fall Sports Prime 8.

Jawuan Echols – Senior – Anderson

Football-Defense

Echols finished with 112 tackles this year — averaging 16 per game — and led Anderson with three sacks and three forced fumbles. In the regular season finale, Echols had 18 tackles and two forced fumbles while rushing for 163 yards.

Ty Wills

Ty Wills of AHS, THB's Boys Basketball AOY.

Ty Wills – Senior – Anderson

Basketball

Wills led Anderson to the Madison County championship and a 20-win season while averaging 15 points and 3 assists per game. Wills reached the 1,000-point milestone during Anderson’s drive to an undefeated NCC championship.

Julius Gerenscer

Julius Gerencser of Daleville, THB's wrestling AOY.

Julius Gerencser – Senior – Daleville

Wrestling

Gerencser notched his second Wrestling Athlete of the Year award after earning consecutive podium finishes at the state wrestling finals. He finished 28-5 and placed sixth at 138 pounds at the state meet this season.

Jacob Simpson

Jacob Simpson of PHHS, THB's Boys Swimming AOY.

Jacob Simpson – Sophomore – Pendleton Heights

Swimming

Simpson earned a pair of individual podium finishes at sectional. He placed second in the 100-yard butterfly at the HHC meet before sectional, where he was sixth in the same event and eighth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Dylan McDaniel

Dylan McDaniel of Shenandoah HS, THB's Baseball Pitcher AOY.

Dylan McDaniel – Junior – Shenandoah

Baseball-Pitcher

McDaniel fanned nearly two batters per inning this season. He finished with six wins, a 2.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched over 13 appearances. He allowed just six hits in a 6-1 win over Wapahani.

Jacob Lee

Jacob Lee of AHS, a baseball Elite 11 player.

Jacob Lee – Senior – Anderson

Baseball-Player

Jordan Zody

Jordan Zody of Shenandoah, a Spring golf Elite 11.

Jordan Zody – Senior – Shenandoah

Golf

Zody carried a nine-hole average score of 41.6 and an 18-hole average of 81.5, including a round of 83 at the Muncie regional this year. Zody helped the Raiders capture both the MEC and Henry County titles.

Tremayne Brown

Tremayne Brown of AHS, THB's Boys T & F AOY.

Tremayne Brown – Sophomore – Anderson

Track and Field

Brown advanced to state in two events and recorded an eighth-place high jump finish at 6-foot-6. Brown also placed 25th in the 110-meter hurdles, an event he won at the Madison County championship.

Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.

Tags

Trending Video