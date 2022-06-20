Jacob Erwin – Sophomore – Lapel
Tennis
Erwin finished with a 20-4 record — unbeaten against area foes — and helped the Bulldogs to Madison County and sectional championships for the second straight year. Erwin improved his career mark to 36-11 and was named All-District 4.
Avry Carpenter – Senior – Pendleton Heights
Cross Country
Carpenter won the Madison County title and finished as the top area runner at his second straight semistate. Carpenter ran a 16:18.2 at Marion this season for a PR and the fastest time this season by an area runner.
Kam Kail – Junior – Pendleton Heights
Soccer
Kail posted an explosive offensive season as a junior. He scored four goals in a win over Anderson and had six assists in a victory against Marion on his way to a team-best 15 goals and 14 assists overall.
Tyler Dollar – Junior – Lapel
Football-Offense
Dollar rushed for 1,533 yards — averaging nearly 10 yards per carry — and scored 24 touchdowns during a season that included a pair of 4-TD games as well as a 240-yard, 3-TD night against Eastern Hancock.
Jawuan Echols – Senior – Anderson
Football-Defense
Echols finished with 112 tackles this year — averaging 16 per game — and led Anderson with three sacks and three forced fumbles. In the regular season finale, Echols had 18 tackles and two forced fumbles while rushing for 163 yards.
Ty Wills – Senior – Anderson
Basketball
Wills led Anderson to the Madison County championship and a 20-win season while averaging 15 points and 3 assists per game. Wills reached the 1,000-point milestone during Anderson’s drive to an undefeated NCC championship.
Julius Gerencser – Senior – Daleville
Wrestling
Gerencser notched his second Wrestling Athlete of the Year award after earning consecutive podium finishes at the state wrestling finals. He finished 28-5 and placed sixth at 138 pounds at the state meet this season.
Jacob Simpson – Sophomore – Pendleton Heights
Swimming
Simpson earned a pair of individual podium finishes at sectional. He placed second in the 100-yard butterfly at the HHC meet before sectional, where he was sixth in the same event and eighth in the 100-yard backstroke.
Dylan McDaniel – Junior – Shenandoah
Baseball-Pitcher
McDaniel fanned nearly two batters per inning this season. He finished with six wins, a 2.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched over 13 appearances. He allowed just six hits in a 6-1 win over Wapahani.
Jacob Lee – Senior – Anderson
Baseball-Player
Jordan Zody – Senior – Shenandoah
Golf
Zody carried a nine-hole average score of 41.6 and an 18-hole average of 81.5, including a round of 83 at the Muncie regional this year. Zody helped the Raiders capture both the MEC and Henry County titles.
Tremayne Brown – Sophomore – Anderson
Track and Field
Brown advanced to state in two events and recorded an eighth-place high jump finish at 6-foot-6. Brown also placed 25th in the 110-meter hurdles, an event he won at the Madison County championship.