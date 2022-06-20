Boys Breakout
Anderson High School's Tremayne Brown clears the bar in his first attempt in the high jump.

Tremayne Brown, sophomore, Anderson Track and Field

Making his high school track and field debut this spring, Brown soared to new heights all the way to the state finals. Brown won the 110-meter hurdles at the Madison County meet, then took sectional and regional high jump titles before advancing to state in both events. He earned an eighth-place finish in the high jump.

Shenandoah's Ethan Loy throw the ball to first base after fielding a grounder at his shortstop position.

Ethan Loy, sophomore, Shenandoah Baseball

Loy, a shortstop, was one of Shenandoah’s most productive hitters while handling the rigors of the most demanding defensive position on the field. Loy led the Raiders with a .357 batting average and 31 runs batted in while adding four doubles and a triple and posted a .915 fielding percentage, committing 11 errors in 130 total chances.

Anderson High School's Sean Paige shoots the ball from the foul lane.

Sean Paige, senior, Anderson Basketball

Paige had to sit out a year after moving from Chicago, and the 6-foot-8 post player made the most of his one season at Anderson. Paige averaged 9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and helped lift Anderson to 20 wins as well as Madison County and North Central Conference championships. He will play collegiately at Central State University.

