Tremayne Brown, sophomore, Anderson Track and Field
Making his high school track and field debut this spring, Brown soared to new heights all the way to the state finals. Brown won the 110-meter hurdles at the Madison County meet, then took sectional and regional high jump titles before advancing to state in both events. He earned an eighth-place finish in the high jump.
Ethan Loy, sophomore, Shenandoah Baseball
Loy, a shortstop, was one of Shenandoah’s most productive hitters while handling the rigors of the most demanding defensive position on the field. Loy led the Raiders with a .357 batting average and 31 runs batted in while adding four doubles and a triple and posted a .915 fielding percentage, committing 11 errors in 130 total chances.
Sean Paige, senior, Anderson Basketball
Paige had to sit out a year after moving from Chicago, and the 6-foot-8 post player made the most of his one season at Anderson. Paige averaged 9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and helped lift Anderson to 20 wins as well as Madison County and North Central Conference championships. He will play collegiately at Central State University.