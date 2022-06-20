Colin Gillespie, senior, Pendleton Heights Wrestling
Gillespie’s wrestling season was full of promise as the Pendleton Heights senior looked to advance to semistate and beyond. But those hopes ended following a car accident that nearly cost Gillespie his life. After recovering from his injuries and working through his rehab, Gillespie did return to team workouts and took the mat on senior night for one last win.
Luke Harrison, senior, Frankton Track and Field
Harrison suffered a serious knee injury in the first football game, seemingly bringing an end to the 3-sport star’s senior year. While he did miss the balance of football and the entire wrestling season, Harrison worked hard through the rehab process and returned in the spring for the track and field team, where he qualified for regional for the second straight year.
Ethan Ross, senior, Pendleton Heights Basketball
After an injury ended his football season early, Ross returned to the Pendleton Heights basketball team as a starter and averaged 4.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while leading the Arabians at 2.7 assists per game. He scored a key 10 points in a hard-fought 68-65 win over Madison-Grant in the regular season finale.