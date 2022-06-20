Beckham Chappell, senior, Liberty Christian
Always one with a positive attitude and a kind word for and about his teammates, Chappell was a captain for soccer, basketball and baseball this year. A sectional champion in basketball and soccer, Chappell is well respected by officials as well as by opposing players and coaches.
Andrew Dietz, senior, Anderson
A Madison County champion wrestler, Dietz is highly respected by his teammates on the football team as well. He earns that respect by leading by example, something noticed by other competitors and coaches. He has also run cross country and gave golf a try this spring and kept a positive attitude at all times and has joined the Navy after graduation.
Grant Morris, senior, Lapel
During his four years of wrestling and four years of football, Morris was one athlete whose coaches knew was always giving his all. Noted for pushing himself — and his teammates — to give 100% in practice, he was also known for having the biggest laugh in the locker room and was the first to congratulate or console a teammate after a tough game or match.