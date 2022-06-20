Will Retherford, Elwood
Retherford played five sports — football, basketball, golf, baseball and tennis — during his four years in high school while also maintaining outstanding academic standards. He ranks second in his class with GPA of 4.9677 and was named Academic All-State in both football and basketball. He has received presidential and honors scholarships from Ball State, where he will study biology with a pre-med focus.
Mason Richards, Madison-Grant
A key player on the 2021 Nick Muller and baseball sectional champion Argylls team, Richards is the class valedictorian with a 4.0 grade point average, the highest a student at M-G can achieve. Richards is a Lilly Scholar, Academic All-Conference and earned Academic All-State status as a member of the M-G tennis team.
Ricky Wong, Anderson
A 2022 Red Haven finalist, Wong is the school’s Valedictorian after graduating with a 4.825 grade point average. While competing in cross country, swimming and track and field, Wong was also the drum major for the Anderson Marching Highlanders and was the senior class president. He will study computer science at Purdue after graduation.