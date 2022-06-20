Matt DeVault, Alexandria girls tennis
Alexandria’s girls tennis team faced numerous lineup questions at the beginning of the season, but DeVault found the answers and the Tigers thrived like never before. Despite having to replace four starters — including all three singles positions — Alexandria won its third straight triple crown (Madison County, CIC, and sectional), finished 20-2 and was ranked 26th at season’s end, the first top-30 ranking in program history.
Stephan Hamaker, Frankton girls basketball
For the second time in three years, Hamaker led the Frankton Eagles to the state girls basketball championship game. This was also Frankton’s third straight 20-win season and third consecutive year cutting down the nets following a sectional championship. In 11 seasons, Hamaker has won 196 games, five sectionals, three regionals and two semistate championships.
Valorie Wells, Daleville Volleyball
In just her second season at the helm, Wells guided Daleville volleyball to a 19-win improvement and a sectional championship. Blending a mix of seniors, talented youth and spectacular exchange student Julia Andreassa, Wells and the Broncos won 24 matches, toppled No. 2 Wes-Del in sectional and advanced to the regional final.