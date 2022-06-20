Macy Beeson – Junior – Lapel
Golf
Last fall, Beeson did what no player had done in a decade as she claimed her second consecutive state golf championship. She finished the season at 1-under par overall. It was Beeson’s third trip to the state finals in as many years.
Laney Ricker – Senior – Pendleton Heights
Cross Country
Ricker capped her high school career with a fourth consecutive trip to semistate and her second girls cross country athlete of the year award. She was runner-up at the Madison County meet for the second straight year, and was the top area runner at semistate.
Avery Ross – Senior – Pendleton Heights
Volleyball
Ross led the state with 597 kills — averaging better than six per set. She led Pendleton Heights to a 30-win season and the Madison County championship. She was named second team all-state and finished with more than 1,500 career kills.
Kaitlyn Prickett – Junior – Pendleton Heights
Soccer
Prickett scored six times and tied for the team lead with eight assists. She has 15 goals and 21 assists over the last two years as PH improved its overall record by two wins this season.
Lauryn Bates – Senior – Frankton
Basketball
Bates led Frankton back to the state championship game in 2022 after averaging 14.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.8 steals. Her play was instrumental in the Eagles’ sectional and regional championships this year.
Grace McKinney – Senior – Pendleton Heights
Swimming
Now a three-time Girls Athlete of the Year finalist, McKinney led an Arabians relay team to the state finals for the third straight year. This year, she broke her own school record in the 200-yard freestyle.
Eliza Findlay – Junior – Pendleton Heights
Softball-Pitcher
Findlay’s won 18 games for the Arabians with a 2.25 ERA while striking out 104 batters in an area-best 137 innings pitched. Her season included a three-hit shutout performance in a 4-0 regional win at North Central.
Makena Alexander – Junior – Frankton
Softball-Player
Alexander led the area in no fewer than eight major offensive categories and set a Madison County record with 20 home runs this season. Alexander also swiped 12 bases and was intentionally walked no less than 15 times.
Jamison Geoffreys – Senior – Anderson
Tennis
Geoffreys won 20 matches for the second straight year. She took her second sectional singles championship as well and advanced to the first round of the state finals. She finished her high school career with a 41-3 record.
Jada Stansberry – Senior – Alexandria
Track and Field
In her first track and field season, Stansberry established school records in four events, won two Madison County, two sectional and three CIC championships before advancing to the state finals, where she placed ninth in the 400-meter dash.