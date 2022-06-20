Julia Andreassa, senior, Daleville Volleyball
An exchange student from Brazil, Andreassa made an immediate impact and helped lift the Daleville volleyball team to its first sectional title since 2016. Andreassa led the Broncos with 334 kills and added 65 aces, 26 blocks and 181 digs. Her 20-kill match was pivotal as Daleville defeated Wes-Del in the sectional semifinal and went on to a 24-win season.
Kaycie Warfel, freshman, Pendleton Heights Basketball
The Pendleton Heights girls basketball team won 19 games and a Madison County championship this season and the arrival of freshman Kaycie Warfel was a big reason why. Warfel led the Arabians on the offensive end at 15.7 points per game and led the defense with three steals per contest. She scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter when PH upset No. 4 Fishers in December.
Jada Stansberry, senior, Alexandria Track and Field
For the first time as a high school student, Stansberry gave track and field a try for Alexandria. The senior set three school records and won two Madison County championships and two sectional titles before standing on the podium at the state finals with a ninth-place finish in the 400-meter dash. She also swept the three sprint races at the CIC championship.