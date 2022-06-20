Girls Comeback

Katelyn Harpe, senior, Alexandria Basketball

When she arrived at Alexandria, Harpe was considered a future star for the Tigers basketball program. But multiple kneecap dislocations — twice during eighth grade and again as a sophomore — seemed to derail her athletic career. But she gave basketball another try as a senior and made it through the entire season as a key contributor for the 17-6 Tigers, averaging 1.3 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Carlie Remington

Alexandria's #1 singles player,Carlie Remington returns, a volley Thursday when the tigers hosted Greenfield-Central

Carlie Remington, senior, Alexandria Volleyball

Remington has the distinction of being a finalist for the Comeback Award for the second straight year. Last spring, she successfully returned to the tennis courts after an ACL injury during volleyball. This year, she earned the nomination for volleyball after the libero played a key role in helping Alex win a sectional championship.

Panthers

Elwood's starting pitcher Olivia Shannon fires the ball toward home plate.

Olivia Shannon, junior, Elwood Softball

When Shannon, a three-sport star, was injured in a July 4 ATV accident while on vacation, it was nearly impossible to imagine her returning to competition this year, if ever. Yet, despite multiple surgeries and the loss of a finger on her pitching hand, Shannon returned this spring to hit .480, steal 31 bases and strike out 148 batters in 99 innings pitched.

Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.

Tags

Trending Video