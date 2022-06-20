Katelyn Harpe, senior, Alexandria Basketball
When she arrived at Alexandria, Harpe was considered a future star for the Tigers basketball program. But multiple kneecap dislocations — twice during eighth grade and again as a sophomore — seemed to derail her athletic career. But she gave basketball another try as a senior and made it through the entire season as a key contributor for the 17-6 Tigers, averaging 1.3 points and 2.9 rebounds.
Carlie Remington, senior, Alexandria Volleyball
Remington has the distinction of being a finalist for the Comeback Award for the second straight year. Last spring, she successfully returned to the tennis courts after an ACL injury during volleyball. This year, she earned the nomination for volleyball after the libero played a key role in helping Alex win a sectional championship.
Olivia Shannon, junior, Elwood Softball
When Shannon, a three-sport star, was injured in a July 4 ATV accident while on vacation, it was nearly impossible to imagine her returning to competition this year, if ever. Yet, despite multiple surgeries and the loss of a finger on her pitching hand, Shannon returned this spring to hit .480, steal 31 bases and strike out 148 batters in 99 innings pitched.