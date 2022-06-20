Hailee Brunnemer, senior, Pendleton Heights
A mental attitude finalist for the second straight year, Brunnemer has thrived despite suffering the sudden loss of her father, Elwood girls basketball coach Craig Brunnemer, at the start of the 2020-21 season. She has inspired others with her omnipresent smile and positive attitude while also being a major contributor to champion PH softball and basketball teams.
Emma Ewer, senior, Madison-Grant
Despite battling injuries, Ewer has carved out an outstanding track and field career while also being a highly respected person as well. The 2021 state finalist and 2022 regional qualifier is known as one who is quick to congratulate a competitor after a race and remains humble, deferring credit for her success to those coaches and teammates who have helped her along the way.
Bailee Webb, senior, Frankton
Webb may have made the semistate game-winning shot and went on to start in the 2022 girls basketball state finals, but she is held in even higher regard for the way she carries herself off the court. A member of National Honor Society, Webb is considered a person of high character by classmates and teachers alike.