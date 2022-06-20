Kendall Parker, Alexandria
Parker applied an extraordinary work ethic that made her a star from the volleyball court and softball diamond to her studies as well. She carries a 4.39 GPA and was the class of 2022 valedictorian. A Madison County Athlete of Character, Parker also serves on the student council and volunteers at the Alexandria Community Youth Center and the local food pantry.
Mady Rees, Liberty Christian
Rees is the class valedictorian this year with a GPA of 4.6 while also being a key contributor to the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She was presented with the Pizza Hut GPA award at Madison County and was given the Principals Award for being a top student who is positive, displays kindness, is helpful to the staff and excelled in all classes.
Koral Wheeler, Anderson
While playing soccer and basketball, Wheeler has earned 2022 salutatorian status with a 4.799 grade point average. After graduation, Wheeler will attend Columbia in New York City where she will study engineering. Wheeler was a part of three consecutive Madison County champion girls basketball teams.