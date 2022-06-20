Donnie Kennedy, Shenandoah
Considered the most committed bus driver at Shenandoah, Kennedy drove the football, girls basketball and softball teams to every game. He is constantly checking for scheduling changes, and when an away game is added, Kennedy often makes a trial run on his own motorcycle to make sure he knows how long it will take to arrive at the venue.
Shane Leisure, Daleville
One would struggle to find a bigger fan of all sports at their school than Leisure. He not only runs the weight room, he has been a volunteer coach and frequently shares videos of athletes and their accomplishments on social media. He promotes the school’s athletes and coaches no matter the sport, ensuring they get the recognition they deserve while expecting none of his own.
Barney Maynard, Alexandria
Wanting to stay behind the scenes with no recognition or glory for himself, Maynard takes care of the baseball field at Alexandria, one of the finest fields in the area. Maynard was especially busy during a rainy spring of 2022, when he was often sponging or vacuuming water from the field to ensure the Tigers would be able to compete that evening.