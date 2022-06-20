Luke Harrison, senior, Frankton
Despite a knee injury in the fall, Harrison bounced back during track and field season to earn his second Madison County title and his second trip to regional. He has earned 11 varsity letters during his career, which included being named All-CIC as a wide receiver and was an Academic All-State selection for both wrestling and football.
Hayden Hornocker, senior, Anderson Prep
Hornocker has collected 11 varsity letters during his time at Anderson Prep Academy in soccer, basketball, baseball and football. He batted .269 this spring on the diamond, scored one goal for the soccer team in the fall and averaged 3.2 points and 3.3 rebounds for the basketball team this season. Hornocker was also the Red Haven finalist for the Jets.
Tyler Houk, senior, Liberty Christian
A four-time All-THB selection for soccer, Houk led Liberty Christian to three sectional titles and set a school record with over 800 saves. The goal keeper earned 11 varsity letters during his Lions’ career, which included the 2022 basketball sectional championship as well as being the area’s leading hitter this spring while striking out a school-record 96 batters.
Lucas Mills, senior, Shenandoah
Before embarking on a pre-med course of study at Indiana University, Mills secured 11 varsity letters with Shenandoah. A 2021 Prime 9 selection, Mills was a two-year, two-way starter for the football team and brought that defensive intensity as a contributor to multiple basketball sectional and Henry County titles. Mills hit .260 with a home run this spring for the baseball team.
Cole Morris, senior, Alexandria
A member of the 2019 Class 2A baseball state championship team, Morris earned nine varsity letters for the Tigers. He played four years of baseball along with three years of football and two years of basketball, where he added the 2020 Madison County championship and was a team captain in 2021-22. This spring, Morris hit .389 with 15 RBI.
Corbin Renihan, senior, Lapel
An Elite 11 selection in two different sports and a four-time sectional champion in a third, Renihan earned 10 varsity letters at Lapel. He was the 2021 THB Sports Boys Golf Athlete of the Year after qualifying for regional, led the Bulldogs’ basketball team in scoring as a junior, and helped Lapel to the Madison County and sectional championships in 2021.
Will Retherford, senior, Elwood
Whether on the football or baseball field, the golf course or the basketball or tennis courts of Elwood, few athletes represented their schools as often — or as well — as Retherford. In addition to carrying a 4.967 GPA, he was All-County for golf, scored 8.4 points for the basketball team, accounted for 500 yards of total football offense and hit .372 for the baseball team this year.
Ethan Ross, senior, Pendleton Heights
A three-year starter in basketball, two-year starter in football and a member of the track and field team, Ross has earned nine varsity letters during his Arabians’ career. Although his season was shortened by injury, Ross averaged 134 yards rushing for PH, and he has earned Madison County championships in both basketball and track and field.
BradLee Thomas, senior, Anderson
Thomas earned 11 varsity letters during his career. He collected four each for cross country and wrestling and added three for track and field — there would have been a fourth, were it not for the 2020 spring cancellation. Thomas was a regional qualifier and an Academic All-North Central Conference selection in all three sports.
Gabe Wedmore, senior, Madison-Grant
Gabe Wedmore of Madison-Grant earned four varsity letters each for football, wrestling and track and field. He was captain of the football team twice, where he was named All-CIC as a lineman two times and swept the throwing events at the Grant 4, Madison County and CIC track meets. A regional qualifier in shot and discus this year, Wedmore was also a two-time wrestling captain.
Robert Wilson, senior, Daleville
Wilson has collected a total of 11 varsity letters during his career across four sports. He has twice been named the basketball team’s most improved player, was MVP of the soccer team and earned most improved and the mental attitude award from the track and field team. Earlier this year, he and his brother Josh hit home runs in the same baseball game.