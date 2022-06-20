Boys Johnny Wilson nominees

Luke Harrison, senior, Frankton

Luke Harrison of Frankton football, a Fall Sports Prime 8.

Despite a knee injury in the fall, Harrison bounced back during track and field season to earn his second Madison County title and his second trip to regional. He has earned 11 varsity letters during his career, which included being named All-CIC as a wide receiver and was an Academic All-State selection for both wrestling and football.

Hayden Hornocker, senior, Anderson Prep

Hayden Hornocker of APA soccer, a Fall Sports Elite 11.

Hornocker has collected 11 varsity letters during his time at Anderson Prep Academy in soccer, basketball, baseball and football. He batted .269 this spring on the diamond, scored one goal for the soccer team in the fall and averaged 3.2 points and 3.3 rebounds for the basketball team this season. Hornocker was also the Red Haven finalist for the Jets.

Tyler Houk, senior, Liberty Christian

Tyler Houk of Liberty Christian soccer, a Fall Elite 11.

A four-time All-THB selection for soccer, Houk led Liberty Christian to three sectional titles and set a school record with over 800 saves. The goal keeper earned 11 varsity letters during his Lions’ career, which included the 2022 basketball sectional championship as well as being the area’s leading hitter this spring while striking out a school-record 96 batters.

Lucas Mills, senior, Shenandoah

Lucas Mills of Shenandoah football, a Fall Sports Prime 8.

Before embarking on a pre-med course of study at Indiana University, Mills secured 11 varsity letters with Shenandoah. A 2021 Prime 9 selection, Mills was a two-year, two-way starter for the football team and brought that defensive intensity as a contributor to multiple basketball sectional and Henry County titles. Mills hit .260 with a home run this spring for the baseball team.

Cole Morris, senior, Alexandria

Cole Morris of Alexandria, a baseball Elite 11.

A member of the 2019 Class 2A baseball state championship team, Morris earned nine varsity letters for the Tigers. He played four years of baseball along with three years of football and two years of basketball, where he added the 2020 Madison County championship and was a team captain in 2021-22. This spring, Morris hit .389 with 15 RBI.

Corbin Renihan, senior, Lapel

Corbin Renihan of Lapel, a Spring golf Elite 11.

An Elite 11 selection in two different sports and a four-time sectional champion in a third, Renihan earned 10 varsity letters at Lapel. He was the 2021 THB Sports Boys Golf Athlete of the Year after qualifying for regional, led the Bulldogs’ basketball team in scoring as a junior, and helped Lapel to the Madison County and sectional championships in 2021.

Will Retherford, senior, Elwood

Will Retherford of Elwood football, a Fall Sports Prime 8.

Whether on the football or baseball field, the golf course or the basketball or tennis courts of Elwood, few athletes represented their schools as often — or as well — as Retherford. In addition to carrying a 4.967 GPA, he was All-County for golf, scored 8.4 points for the basketball team, accounted for 500 yards of total football offense and hit .372 for the baseball team this year.

Ethan Ross, senior, Pendleton Heights

Pendleton Heights senior Ethan Ross holds the ball while the Arabians set up an offensive play.

A three-year starter in basketball, two-year starter in football and a member of the track and field team, Ross has earned nine varsity letters during his Arabians’ career. Although his season was shortened by injury, Ross averaged 134 yards rushing for PH, and he has earned Madison County championships in both basketball and track and field.

BradLee Thomas, senior, Anderson

Anderson High School's BradLee Thomas faces off against Frankton's Corbin Alexander in the 152 pound weight class. Alexander was victorious in the match.

Thomas earned 11 varsity letters during his career. He collected four each for cross country and wrestling and added three for track and field — there would have been a fourth, were it not for the 2020 spring cancellation. Thomas was a regional qualifier and an Academic All-North Central Conference selection in all three sports.

Gabe Wedmore, senior, Madison-Grant

Gabe Wedmore of Madison-Grant football, a Fall Prime 9.

Gabe Wedmore of Madison-Grant earned four varsity letters each for football, wrestling and track and field. He was captain of the football team twice, where he was named All-CIC as a lineman two times and swept the throwing events at the Grant 4, Madison County and CIC track meets. A regional qualifier in shot and discus this year, Wedmore was also a two-time wrestling captain.

Robert Wilson, senior, Daleville

Daleville catcher Robert Wilson throws the ball to first base after fielding a bunt in front of home plate.

Wilson has collected a total of 11 varsity letters during his career across four sports. He has twice been named the basketball team’s most improved player, was MVP of the soccer team and earned most improved and the mental attitude award from the track and field team. Earlier this year, he and his brother Josh hit home runs in the same baseball game.

