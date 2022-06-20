Ashlynn Allman, senior, Lapel
Allman earned varsity letters in all four years from all three sports — volleyball, basketball and softball — in which she played and excelled. Allman was a three-year starter in all three sports, earning multiple All-Area and All-State athletic and academic awards in each. In 2019, she lifted Lapel to the softball sectional title with a key two-run home run.
Lauryn Bates, senior, Frankton
Much of the time Bates spent at Frankton has involved winning. While collecting 10 varsity letters — four each in basketball and tennis and two for volleyball — Bates was part of a volleyball sectional championship as well as two runs to the basketball state championship game. She was a four-time All-CIC basketball player and was the 2022 THB Sports Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year before earning honorable mention all-CIC for tennis.
Jaleigh Crawford, senior, Elwood
Crawford has earned 15 varsity letters during her time with the Panthers as a star volleyball, basketball and softball player. She recorded over 1,000 career digs and kills, was a North-South All-Star in 2021, led the softball team in batting and home runs in 2022 and was the basketball team’s leading scorer as a sophomore and a junior.
Ella Dixon, senior, Pendleton Heights
Dixon contributed to three straight undefeated swim teams at Pendleton Heights, where she earned 12 varsity letters across four sports. In addition to swimming, Dixon participated in Unified Track and Field, was also part of four straight trips to semistate for the Arabians’ girls cross country team and was a part of four Madison County Track and Field championships.
Emi Isom, senior, Daleville
A member of two sectional championship teams, Isom has garnered 10 varsity letters during her Broncos’ career. She was volleyball All-State in 2021, recorded over 1,000 digs during her career and was part of Daleville’s first girls basketball sectional title in 2020. In addition to four years of volleyball and basketball, Isom also ran track for two years.
Mady Rees, senior, Liberty Christian
Not only was Rees the class valedictorian in 2022 but she also earned 13 varsity letters from the Lions in volleyball, basketball, cheer and softball. Rees has earned multiple All-Area and All-PAAC nods, was a softball and volleyball team captain and was named LC’s Athlete of the Year. During basketball season, she led the area at just over 17 points per game.
Azmae Turner, senior, Madison-Grant
An outstanding all-around athlete, Turner earned four varsity letters each in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She won two sectional and Grant 4 volleyball titles and was a three-time All-CIC basketball selection. She won Grant 4 high jump and Madison County long jump titles and was a regional qualifier in both events for the Argylls.
Hannah Zody, senior, Shenandoah
Zody has collected a total of 15 varsity letters during her four-year career, with four each in volleyball, tennis and cheer and three from basketball. She has been named All-MEC for both volleyball and tennis and earned the Mary Catherine Cheek Award as Shenandoah’s top female athlete this spring.