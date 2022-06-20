Team of the Year
Alexandria girls tennis

The Alexandria tennis team celebrates after defeating Lapel 4-1 in the Sectional 37 championship Saturday at Anderson High School.

Alexandria Girls Tennis

With four starters new to varsity, the Alexandria girls tennis team finished 20-2 — with their only losses coming against state finalist Delta — and was ranked in the single-class sport for the first time in program history. Ranked No. 26 in the final poll, Alexandria had another first as all seven players—Allie Clark, Kara Simison, Gabby Hosier, Carlie Remington, Taylor Stinefield, Emily Leever and Ally Honeycutt — were named All-CIC.

Frankton girls basketball

Frankton vs Forest Park in the 2A Girls Basketball State Championship.

Frankton Girls Basketball

Led by THB Player of the Year Lauryn Bates, the Frankton girls basketball team advanced to the 2A state championship for the second time in three years. The Eagles scored comeback wins over Carroll and Winchester in regional before senior Bailee Webb hit the semistate game-winner against Fairfield. Bates led a balanced offense at 14.1 points per game.

Pendleton Heights softball

Pendleton Heights celebrate with the softball regional championship trophy they earned with a 4-0 win at North Central Tuesday.

Pendleton Heights Softball

Ranked in the 4A top 10 most of the season, Pendleton Heights softball ended several years of postseason frustration with a trip to semistate. Led by THB Softball Pitcher of the Year Eliza Findlay and a deep and talented lineup, the Arabians won 25 games against one of the five toughest schedules in the state, including the sectional championship against rival Mount Vernon.

