Alexandria Girls Tennis
With four starters new to varsity, the Alexandria girls tennis team finished 20-2 — with their only losses coming against state finalist Delta — and was ranked in the single-class sport for the first time in program history. Ranked No. 26 in the final poll, Alexandria had another first as all seven players—Allie Clark, Kara Simison, Gabby Hosier, Carlie Remington, Taylor Stinefield, Emily Leever and Ally Honeycutt — were named All-CIC.
Frankton Girls Basketball
Led by THB Player of the Year Lauryn Bates, the Frankton girls basketball team advanced to the 2A state championship for the second time in three years. The Eagles scored comeback wins over Carroll and Winchester in regional before senior Bailee Webb hit the semistate game-winner against Fairfield. Bates led a balanced offense at 14.1 points per game.
Pendleton Heights Softball
Ranked in the 4A top 10 most of the season, Pendleton Heights softball ended several years of postseason frustration with a trip to semistate. Led by THB Softball Pitcher of the Year Eliza Findlay and a deep and talented lineup, the Arabians won 25 games against one of the five toughest schedules in the state, including the sectional championship against rival Mount Vernon.