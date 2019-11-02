TERRE HAUTE — Luke Combs was already Lapel's most decorated runner ever, and he added another pair of shiny ornaments to his collection Saturday.
Combs held strong among the state's top cross country athletes in the IHSAA state meet, and he grudgingly conceded the first two places in the late stages and ended third.
The senior completed the 5,000 meters in 15 minutes 38.4 seconds, just behind winner Gabriel Sanchez of Lowell and Lucas Guerra of Highland (Lake County).
It was the second bronze medal for Combs in 2019; he also was third in the 1600 meters at the state track meet in May. Combs walked onto the podium (top 20) for the first time in three trips to the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.
"It feels really good to finally come down here and have a solid performance," Combs said. "It wasn't the best performance I've ever had and I was hoping for a little more, but I was still happy with third."
After the race, Combs was also presented the 2019 Charles F. Maas Mental Attitude Award.
Combs forged to the front of the 200-plus pack immediately, as has been his custom, and he was either second or third through the first three kilometers.
"At around the three K-mark, I made my move to try to win the race," he said. "Me and (Guerra) were battling at three and four Ks."
Combs was ahead with 800 meters to run, but after he came around the final right-hand corner, both Guerra and Sanchez had overtaken him. Combs still had third by a wide margin,
"I executed my game plan as well as I could have," Combs said. "Maybe if the first part of the race was a little faster, the outcome might have been better. I executed my game plan, but the first two guys executed theirs a little better."
Sanchez ran 15:28.4 and Guerra 15:32.9, and Combs was three seconds ahead of fourth-place Jesus Garcia of Zionsville. Reece Gibson of Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, to whom Combs finished second in last weeks Fort Wayne semistate, was fifth.
"There are a lot of really good guys out there, not only the two guys that beat me but really all the guys in the field," Combs said. "Coming home with a bronze medal and taking it back to Lapel feels really good."
This was a very tough race to run, Combs said, but he added his physical and mental strength saw him through it.
Combs capped off a cross country career that saw him win three sectionals, three regionals and three Madison County titles, as well as a sub-15 minute 5K in this fall's Flashrock Invitational.
"It's been a really fun four years," he said. "It went by a lot quicker than I thought it would. I definitely had a lot of highs and a lot of lows. It was nice to finish it off well."
Combs' coach, Darrell Richardson, was overcome with emotion after witnessing his star pupil's final cross country race.
"It's like losing a kid," Richardson said. "They become part of your family. He's a pretty amazing kid."
Combs is one of three All-State athletes from Lapel this fall. Senior Jesse McCurdy was a semifinalist in the individual boys tennis tournament and freshman Macy Beeson tied for 13th in the state girls golf meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.