ANDERSON — The timing of the hire will present challenges to new Anderson girls basketball coach Joe Adams, but he is looking forward to the opportunity to lead the program and add to the storied basketball history at the school.
After seven years, Shannon Cleckley stepped down earlier this summer, meaning Adams takes over after completion of the summer workouts and scrimmages. That does little to tamp down his enthusiasm for the opportunity.
“I’m really excited about it,” Adams said. “I know it was kind of late to the game, getting hired a week before school started, so I haven’t really had much of an opportunity to watch them play much, except on film.”
Adams was born and raised in Laurel and attended Franklin County High School in Brookville. He went on to play at Earlham College where he averaged five points per game as a senior — including 13 points per game in two outings against Anderson University. After graduating with a degree in Spanish and a Masters in teaching, Adams was a boys assistant for a year at Roncalli and for two years at Earlham before taking the girls head coaching job at his high school alma mater, amassing a 23-43 record over three seasons.
Missing the summer program means his knowledge of this year’s team is limited to what he has seen on video. He acknowledges that is a negative but sees great potential in several players and is looking forward to beginning preseason workouts as soon as IHSAA regulations allow.
“We’re going to start workouts in a few weeks when the IHSAA allows,” he said. “It will give me a great opportunity to kind of get to know them better as people and see what areas we need to work on.”
He will be moving up a class from 3A Franklin County to 4A Anderson. Adams also said he is moving from an area where football is the primary sport to a school with a wealth of basketball tradition, including the revival of the boys program under Donnie Bowling.
“You think of Anderson High School, I always think of basketball,” Adams said. “There’s such a rich tradition on both the girls and the guys side. To have that opportunity to coach at a really historic school and being able to coach at a 4A program, that’s the goal as a coach to get to that top level and run a program.”
While the style of play may depend on the talent level of his team as well as differing game plans depending upon the opponent, Adams prefers an up-tempo game with strong defense. The latter has been a strength in recent years of the program he now takes over.
“Giving the effort every single time you’re out there is what people want to see, and being a team that people want to root for is really important,” Adams said. “You can count on us giving that effort day in and day out.”
Adams will teach U.S. History and do credit recovery at Anderson High School.