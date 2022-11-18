ANDERSON – Timing is everything, and for Joe Adams, it has proven to be a rewarding challenge.
Hired as the new Anderson girls basketball coach in August, Adams immediately filled a void left over after Shannon Cleckley stepped down following a seven-year tenure at the helm.
On the bright side, Adams, who coached three seasons at Class 3A Franklin County, admits the opportunity to takeover a 4A program is unquestionably a dream career progression.
On the flipside, his hiring date also means leading a program in his first season with zero acclimation process. No summer program games or offseason team building.
Some coaches would find the scenario a daunting task. Adams, however, sees it as a chance to reach his program’s goals, one step at a time.
“I’ve always been a big high school basketball fan, and I know Anderson has always been a good basketball school. It is always proud of its basketball whether it’s boys or girls, so having an opportunity to coach at a school like Anderson and be able to run a 4A program and play some of the best talent in the state, those things made this a great opportunity I didn’t want to pass up on,” Adams said.
“The goal for me is, are we getting better? Are we improving? My hiring was late, so the first time I really got to work with the girls is when practices started, but I feel like we have gotten better. It’s really about improving and not focusing on how many games we’re going to win but improving for when the games matter more at the end of the season.”
Fortunately, Adams isn’t necessarily starting from the ground up with a trio of seniors in his top five and a projected rotation that can range from seven to eight players.
Senior forward Payton Sargent, senior guard Zoe Allen and senior forward Makhile McWilliams will serve as the team’s cornerstones, while junior wing Jacelyn Starks and sophomore wing Kennedy Brown round out the starting lineup.
“Zoey Allen, for one, is incredibly athletic. She works hard. If we can just fix a couple of things with her fundamentally, I think her game can go up multiple levels,” Adams said. “She’s made some really great plays, and if she continues to improve, she’s going to be really difficult to defend when sectional play rolls around.”
Anderson finished the 2021-22 season with a 9-15 record after going 13-11 in 2020-21. Developing the underclassmen, Adams said, will be significant in maintaining steady production in the present and future.
“Starks has really good athleticism. If we can get her to go up another level and be more efficient with her shots and get that shooting percentage up, it’s only going to help,” Adams said. “I think Kennedy Brown, just being a sophomore, as she gets more varsity experience this year, the game is going to slow down for her as we go, which is only going to make her a better player as well.”
Coming off the bench, the Indians will look to freshman Jamyia Foster and junior guard Talaysha Simonds.
“Ultimately, improving every day is going to get us there,” Adams said. “You have to break it down a little bit because if you make these mini goals, then we will get that ultimate goal of having a winning season, winning a conference championship or winning a sectional title. But if you don’t make those small goals along the way, then it’s really hard to achieve those bigger goals.”