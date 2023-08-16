LAPEL — “It was a rough season for us,” Nick Witte said.
On the surface, “rough” is about the last thing that comes to mind when thinking back to Lapel’s 2022 football campaign. The Bulldogs took home their first sectional championship since 2018, and three athletes earned All-State honors, one of which being Witte.
Lapel finished with a winning record (7-6) after falling in its regional appearance, but the rising senior wide receiver was thinking back to the Bulldogs’ regular season record of 4-5. Although they fired on all cylinders in their sectional effort, head coach Tim Miller said the lackluster regular season came down to inconsistent full team performance.
“When the defense would play well, the offense would flutter. When the offense would play well, the defense would flutter,” Miller said. “We just got to be able to put it all together.”
Part of Lapel’s struggles out of the gate last season came down to uncertainty surrounding the man under center. After battling it out in summer workouts and early practices, a decision wasn’t made between Luke Alexander and Devin Craig until the third game when the position ultimately went to Craig.
Although just a freshman, Craig provided stability to the offense through his quick chemistry with Witte and rising junior Rylie Hudson, who said he and Craig have been good friends since elementary school. While the brunt of Lapel’s offense ran through Tyler Dollar, who amassed more than 2,300 yards and scored 30 touchdowns, Hudson valued the bond he shared with his quarterback.
“You have to have that,” Hudson said.
In fact, Hudson said once the offense gained comfort and confidence with a consistent teammate under center, the Bulldogs began to turn things around.
“We didn’t have much hope going into last season,” Hudson said. “We had to prove them wrong, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Hudson, a threat at wide receiver and free safety, feels Lapel will have a more balanced attack on offense, utilizing the pass and run game more equally. He said this should cause opponents to have to be ready for anything.
The 12th-year head coach feels the same way.
“If you’re totally relying on one, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment,” Miller said.
As does Witte, who said knowing Craig will be under center going into the upcoming season has established a chemistry with the offense that wasn’t there during the 2022 offseason. He, Craig and many other receivers frequently stay after practice to get extra reps.
Witte also believes another key to future success comes from the time Lapel spends in the weight room, not only benefitting the squad physically but mentally.
“It definitely shows, and it’s a team bonding kind of thing,” Witte said. “It really all comes together in there.”
For Miller, the biggest ways the Bulldogs will be able to achieve greater regular season success and continue it into the postseason are to not get complacent and to stay hungry. With ice wrapped around his shoulder, rising senior All-State offensive lineman JJ Baxter exemplified this mindset when outlining his goals for the upcoming season.
“Win state,” Baxter said. “Make it to Thanksgiving.”
Baxter said while those who come to summer workouts have worked hard, he feels more participation from the Bulldogs is needed in the offseason. He said once the season comes, Lapel should be successful if everyone plays to their strengths to form a complete team. Miller said despite attendance at summer workouts not being where he wants it to be, he knows when practices start and the Bulldogs come out in full, they’ll put in the work to be successful.
“The way we handle summer probably does get us off to a slow start at times, but we’re also not a team that’s ever ready for football season to be done in November,” Miller said. “Our kids are willing to fight like hell to keep playing.”
Throughout his 11 seasons as head coach, Miller has won four of the program’s six sectional titles. Alexander, a rising senior who looks to fill the shoes of 2022 graduate Dollar at running back in 2023, said the program’s success over the past decade has helped revitalize the community he grew up in.
“This school is a football school,” Alexander said. “We come out here on Friday nights and the stands are packed. It makes us amped up to come out here and want to play.”
While football is a constant, thanks in no small part to the Lapel Youth Football League, Miller knows the athletic department has been largely successful all-around as of late. As the Bulldogs’ strength and conditioning coach, he has worked with the 2022 Class 2A state runner-up girls basketball team and many other top athletes in Indiana who are enrolled at Lapel.
He’s just happy the community of less than 3,000 people have shown an investment in his squad.
“I think our school’s sports culture is about success, and football being part of that is awesome,” Miller said. “It’s an easy thing for a community to rally around on a Friday night under the lights in good weather.”