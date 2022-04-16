MADISON-GRANT 20, ELWOOD 3 (5)
Madison-Grant scored 12 runs in the top of the fifth inning and rolled to fifth place in the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament.
Teagan Yeagy led a balanced offense for the Argylls (3-3), going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Chad Harbert was 2-for-4 with five RBI, Mason Richards was 3-for-3 with three RBI and Xavier Yeagy was 1-for-2 with three RBI.
Tanner Brooks was 1-for-1 with an RBI, and Braden Ross was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Ross also got the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on two hits with 10 strikeouts and six walks over four innings.
Jackson Blackford went 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Colton Jetty also drove in a run for Elwood (1-2).
FRANKTON 7, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 6
Ryan Spillman scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning in a wild Muller seventh-place game.
Frankton led 5-1 after five innings, but Liberty Christian scored four times in the top of the sixth to tie the game. The Lions (1-5) took a 6-5 lead in the top of the seventh when starting pitcher Tyler Houk scored on a wild pitch.
The Eagles (2-4) tied the game in the top of the seventh after Bradyn Douglas hit a lead-off double and scored when Max Barr drew a bases-loaded walk.
Douglas was 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored to lead Frankton.