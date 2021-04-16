ALEXANDRIA — When the Alexandria and Frankton girls tennis teams last met on the court, the 2019 sectional championship was on the line with the Tigers taking that title 5-0.
Both teams were athletic and talented as well as very young, with the promise of many more meetings between the conference rivals in years to come.
But, the COVID-19 pandemic happened, a season was lost and now many of those young players are seniors competing for the last time this spring.
One thing the lost year of play did not do was diminish the talent and fight in these two teams as they met once again, this time for the Madison County championship.
Reiley Hiser set the tone early with a convincing win at No. 1 singles and the Tigers seized second set momentum in three other matches to hold off the Eagles 4-1 Friday evening for their third straight county championship.
It was the fourth in five years for coach Matt DeVault and the sixth overall for Alexandria, the most of any county school. After having to wait an extra year to defend their 2019 title — and with all the unknowns of 2021 — this win was extra sweet for the Tigers.
“They’re all special, there’s no question, but this one probably more so than some of the others,” DeVault said. “After losing a season, just trying to figure out what everyone has because you just don’t know, and I thought this was probably our toughest draw. On the road to Pendleton Heights, who has won the title twice, to Lapel, who has always been our biggest rival over the last 10 years, and on the road there. We were able to win, but then we play Frankton, a very talented team. Good athletes at doubles, very good singles players, it was extra special because of all those things.”
The tone was set for the match by Hiser, who won the first five games of the opening set and rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Frankton’s Abby Williams for the first point of the match.
“To play someone as good as Abby, someone I’ve always had a lot of respect for, she’s a great hitter, she’s aggressive, great topspin, to do what she did today grabbing that early momentum and riding it through the first set,” DeVault said. “She played great, it was a great win for her.”
Hiser, who had previously played doubles for Alexandria, is still adapting to playing the top slot and playing against everyone’s best player.
“At first, I was a little shaky,” she said. “It was kind of scary because every match, even if it isn’t a good team, you’re seeing the best they have.”
In the No. 2 singles match and in both doubles pairings, the Tigers and Eagles battled in tight first sets. But in all three, Alexandria grabbed momentum in the second set.
Gracyn Hosier defeated Frankton’s Chainey Lowe 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles while Taylor Stinefield and Lauren Dungan took the No. 1 doubles match 6-4, 6-0 over Delaney Detling and Daija Kitchen, and Ally Honeycutt and Madison Schuyler overcame a first-set tiebreak to upend Lauryn Bates and Malaija Kitchen at No. 2 doubles 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.
“Especially at No. 2 singles, Gracyn has just been an amazing player for us this year,” DeVault said. “I think they were feeling each other out and, as Gracyn got more and more patient with her shots and had more success, she just played awesome in the second set.”
While the team outcome had been decided, the most dramatic match of the day came at the No. 3 singles. While the other players and fans who stuck around gathered around the final pairing still in action, Frankton’s Abby Hartley and Alex’s Kelsey Rhoades were still battling early in the second set.
After trailing 4-1, Hartley stormed back to win five straight games and take the first set. Again in the second set, Rhoades led 3-0, but Hartley won a pair to stay alive before the Alex senior forced a third set.
With twilight descending on Alexandria, the two engaged in multiple extended rallies and traded games throughout the final set, neither giving in to the other.
“At one point, I think Abby served for 20 minutes straight,” DeVault said.
Trailing 4-5, Rhoades fought off match point after match point— seven in all — before Hartley finally prevailed for a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win in a match that lasted well over two hours.
“She just went out there and tried her hardest, no matter the (team) outcome,” Frankton coach Alexys Rastetter said. “That’s what I tell them to do, even if we’ve already lost, I want them to go out there and have their own record, it’s her own record. That was really good, it was a great match.”
With rematches still looming during conference season and possibly in sectional, the Eagles look forward to another opportunity.
“I really enjoy having competition like Matt’s team,” Rastetter said. “He always has a really good team.”
