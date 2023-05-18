ANDERSON — Prior Preparation Prevents Poor Performance.
Elwood seemingly took head coach John Kelly’s ‘Five Ps’ to heart Thursday when the Panthers defeated Anderson 4-1 in a girls tennis sectional semifinal. Not only that, but Elwood stayed at Anderson High School after its match to practice for its sectional championship matchup in less than 24 hours.
“(It’s about) intelligent tennis and energized tennis,” Kelly said. “It takes a concentrated and focused effort with athletes, but once they understand being proactive instead of reactive, it makes all the difference in the world.”
After she and senior Ruth Vehikite won their No. 1 doubles match against the Anderson duo of senior Himiko McAually and junior Ava Nickleson 6-0, 6-0, senior Addison Updegraff realized the Panthers have not won a sectional championship in 30 years. Knowing their spot was clinched in the title game, she not only put into perspective what a win would mean for her, but what it would mean for Elwood as a whole.
“Times are changing, our culture is changing and I think this just goes to show how much it has,” Updegraff said. “I mean, who would’ve thought we’d be going to the championship tomorrow?”
Updegraff said, for all four seniors on Elwood’s roster, advancing to the sectional championship is bittersweet. However, she recognized the importance of bringing the Panthers their first sectional title since the 1993 season.
“To bring it home, that would just make it all worthwhile,” Updegraff said.
Elwood’s opponent? The three-time reigning sectional champion, Alexandria.
Frankton, which came in as an underdog after defeating Lapel 3-2 in the first round, fell to the Tigers 5-0. Not only have the Tigers captured the Madison County championship this season, but they’re now one win away from a fourth straight sectional title.
Junior Allie Clark led the way for Alexandria, defeating senior Addie Brobston 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. She’ll compete in the sectional championship for the third year in a row, this time against Elwood senior Kennedy Perrin, who defeated Anderson junior Talaysha Simonds 6-0, 6-0.
“It’s always just as great as the last one,” Clark said. “I think this one means more because seeing the rest of the team grow and also yourself grow is very important.”
Clark felt her game has improved over the course of the season, particularly in her strategy and approach to each match. She said being able to pull herself out of mental ruts and knowing when to attack have been the two biggest keys to doing so.
Although the Tigers are competing as a team for the sectional crown, Clark said No. 1 singles being an individual competition makes achieving that goal even tougher.
“You don’t have anyone else,” she said. “You got to figure it out for yourself, and that’s where the mental toughness comes in.”
In contrast, Vehikite and Updegraff said they work off each other in No. 1 doubles competition to play at their highest level.
“I was definitely really in my head the first couple of games, but Addison helped to build me up,” Vehikite said. “I think it’s really nice to have somebody to talk to you about your shots and to give ideas.”
As for the rest of the results, the Tigers’ tandem of senior Addyson Warren and sophomore Lily Harpe defeated Frankton senior Laura Hamaker and sophomore Sloane Harrison in No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-2. In No. 2 doubles, Alexandria senior Alyssa Ryan and sophomore Abby Gaines beat Frankton senior Chloe Wenger and sophomore Campbell Quire 6-2, 7-6 (4).
In No. 2 singles, Alexandria senior Gabby Hosier defeated Frankton junior Emily Bilyeu 6-0, 6-1 while Tigers sophomore Avery Cuneo beat Eagles senior Haylee Niccum 7-6 (5), 6-4 in No. 3 singles.
In Elwood’s win against Anderson, senior Kenzee Garringer defeated junior Maddy Tyler 6-3, 6-1 in No. 2 singles before junior Raeghan Wisehart defeated sophomore Natalie Stover 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
Anderson won its sole contest in No. 2 doubles as seniors Clara Avznzini and Emily Heiss defeated Elwood junior Darcia Dickey and sophomore Abby McCleery 6-2, 7-5.
While Kelly said Elwood is “riding high” after its semifinal victory, he recognizes the challenge that awaits in the three-time defending sectional champion.
“It’s going to be an uphill battle,” Kelly said. “At the end of the day, if my girls come out and play hard, we’re happy. We obviously want to win a championship, but at the end of the day, it’s all about that we’re here and we got an opportunity.”
The Tigers have already beaten the Panthers twice this season, but Alexandria coach Matt Devault said his team’s approach will be different in the title game from years past due to the club’s youth. However, he believes in his program’s mental makeup to get the job done and win the sixth sectional title in Alexandria history.
“We’ve seasoned ourselves against some really good competition, so we’re going to be pretty focused,” Devault said. “We know the prize is sitting there, we just got to find a way to get after it.”