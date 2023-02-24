ALEXANDRIA –– As is tradition for any team in the final home game of a season, Alexandria's boys basketball seniors were honored prior to game time, as were the cheerleaders, the team manager and even the Tiger mascot.
Though the Tigers haven’t won at home in over a month, members of the community and student body showed their support by holding up cutout photos of the four Alexandria senior basketball players' faces when they were children, and smiles filled the gymnasium, setting the mood for a night to be celebrated.
“It’s a good feeling, just knowing that everyone is there to support me and the team,” senior Owen Harpe said.
However, once pregame festivities and warmups were over, the Tigers (8-15) didn’t have much to smile about, as the Taylor Titans (17-5) dampened the mood by defeating Alexandria 74-43, extending the Tigers’ losing streak to six games.
“(It’s) crazy it was my last home game,” Harpe said.
Taylor’s mix of speed and overall talent proved to be too much for the Tigers, who haven’t defeated the Titans since Dec. 2019. However, the Titans hadn’t won two games in a row since Jan. 27 and Feb. 2 and were looking to get back on track heading into Class 2A Sectional 39 – which it hosts – and its first-round matchup against Blackford (8-15).
The score read 21-8 at the end of the first quarter, and members of the Titans' coaching staff could be heard yelling, “Don’t stop!” and “Let’s blow them out!” heading into the second quarter. Those words seemed to be taken to heart, as the Titans’ lead grew to 19 points at halftime, up 40-21.
At this point, both Harpe and Taylor senior Misaiah Bebley led all scorers with 12 points each.
“Focus has to be the same,” Titans head coach Bob Wonnell yelled after the 12-minute intermission.
The Titans’ focus did remain the same if the score is anything to go by, as Taylor extended its lead to 23 at the end of the third quarter with a score of 56-33. Senior Mekhi McGee proved this to be true as he threw down a dunk late in the quarter.
In the end, the Titans triumphed over the Tigers by 31 points. Bebley led all scorers with 18.
Tiger fans stayed in it throughout, erupting when senior Mason Zent hit a layup for his first points of the game and when all four seniors were subbed out of the game at the 3:22 mark in the fourth quarter.
“(Zent) has played mostly JV, but he's never complained one time,” Alexandria head coach Marty Carroll said. “He's committed to the team, and he's a team guy. Man, it was cool for him to play extended minutes (Friday).”
Carroll has seen plenty of senior nights throughout his 41 years coaching basketball and said every year it surprises him and players how fast the season goes.
“I tell kids all the time that your senior year starts and kids think it's the same, like, ‘I've done this for three years in a row now,’ and the fact is it goes by really fast,” Carroll said. “... Hopefully they’ve taken some lessons, and they’re going to take them with them.”
The Tigers were not only looking to send four young men out of their final game in The Jungle with a win, but they were looking to build momentum heading into their matchup against Lapel (11-12) in Sectional 40 at Monroe Central on Wednesday. Harpe, who finished with 15 points, said he feels the Tigers need to turn the ball over less and execute their game plan better in order to see success in the state tournament.