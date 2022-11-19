ALEXANDRIA – Something has got to give, and this just might be the year it happens for the Alexandria Tigers.
After two straight frustrating, teeth-cutting campaigns, all signs are finally pointing up for head coach Marty Carroll and his boys basketball program.
The question is, will the Tigers seize the opportunity?
With a combined 13 wins and 35 losses since finishing 19-8 in 2018-19 and 15-10 in 2019-20, Carroll’s fifth season at the helm for his alma mater could end like his first.
The Tigers are welcoming back their top scorer from last year in 6-foot-2 senior forward Owen Harpe (11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game) and are deploying four seniors, three juniors and a sophomore in their projected eight-man rotation.
While Alexandria lost 6-4 junior Trenton Patz, who transferred to Tri-Central, it returns a strong nucleus of experience, setting up a potential turnaround that’s been two years in the making.
“Everybody who played is back for the most part,” Carroll said. “We have five or six kids back that started some last year. I can see any of the top eight starting, so I don’t think it’s going to be a deal where we have a set five, and they’re going to start 23 games.”
Instead, the 2022-23 season will be a merit system, one where open competition for starting positions will be encouraged by Carroll and his coaching staff. Not to say that any of Carroll’s returners haven’t earned their spots through the growing years. It’s simply a way to inspire success for a program just a few years removed from tasting victory.
“One of the things we told them is we’re going to play who practices well,” Carroll said. “I knew my first year here, we would be good, and we won the sectional. I knew we would be good the second year, and we won the county. The flipside is I knew when those two years were over that we had our hands full. We went through it and got through it and lost a lot games, but the kids are older now, and they all have experience and know what to expect.”
They’ll also compete on a more level playing field, age wise, with three senior returnees logging between 15.8 and 28.5 minutes per contest in 2021-22.
Among the trio is Harpe, 6-2 forward Braxton Pratt (7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds per game) and 6-0 guard Michael Martin (5 points, 2 rebounds per game). Sophomore point guard Carson Hall (3.6 points per game), who stands 6-0, was thrust into the starting lineup as a true freshman and is vying to keep the role once again.
“The younger kids had to play, so we’re hoping that now they can be more competitive and reap some of the rewards,” Carroll said. “In the sectional last year, I started a freshman point guard that until the last four games of the year, he played on the JV team. So, with four games to go, I just said basically, it was now or never.”
The now includes a mix of 5-10 senior Mason Zent, 5-10 senior multi-sport athlete Gabe McGuire (2.9 points, 1.4 rebounds per game), who brings a football physicality, and some height around the paint in 6-4 junior James Ward (2.1 points, 2 rebounds per game), 6-2 junior Carson Cuneo (7.1 points, 7.3 rebounds per game) and 6-3 sophomore center Carter Wiseman.
“I feel good in the fact that I have six or seven and maybe eight that I could start,” Carroll said. “And some of them are big kids. I know this. They won’t get pushed around. Not easily.”