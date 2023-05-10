ELWOOD — With sectional right around the corner and one more regular-season match, Alexandria girls tennis (11-3, 4-1 CIC) rolled Elwood 5-0 with an eye on next week.
“We just saw them last month in county, and we had a strong win against them in the second round, so the girls already kind of know going in (that) we have a little of an edge,” Alexandria coach Matt DeVault said. “I just told them that (it’s) still a conference match. It’s still a big match, sectionals sitting around the corner … we need to make sure we are ready to go, and I thought we did a good job of that.”
In doubles play, Alexandria’s duo of senior Addyson Warren and sophomore Lily Harpe faced Elwood seniors Addi Updegraff and Ruth Velikite in the first match and cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
In the second doubles match, sophomore Abby Gaines and senior Alyssa Ryan turned out for the Tigers against Panthers junior Darica Dickey and sophomore Abby McCleery. Gaines and Ryan shut out Dickey and McCleery 6-0, 6-0 as their doubles formations proved very effective.
DeVault said he has been deploying Alexandria’s doubles formations for over a decade to keep their opponents on their toes.
“It was very effective,” he said. “They don’t even bat an eye when I say ‘Let’s adjust formations, try different things.’ It gets us ready for a tournament. It gets us in a position where I play basically five different athletes in doubles this year, and they all can move well. They’re all aggressive. They all understand it, and that really makes it nice because we can throw different things at people, keep them on their toes and force them to adjust to us throughout the match.”
In singles play, junior Allie Clark faced Elwood senior Kennedy Perrin in the first singles match, Alexandria senior Gabby Hoiser faced senior Kenze Garringer in the second singles and sophomore Avery Cuneo was up against Panthers’junior Raegan Wisehart.
Cuneo finished quickly with a 6-0, 6-1 victory while Hosier’s and Clark’s matches took a little longer. Hosier, who DeVault said is one of the best athletes at Alexandria, used her stamina to help break down her opponent and win 6-2, 6-2.
“I’ve coached girls tennis for a while, and I’ve just learned that if you can be patient with your shots, you’re going to wear down your opponent, and Gabby is probably the best example on our team of that,” DeVault said.
The marquee singles matchup between Clark and Perrin was closer than the score led on with Clark winning 6-1, 6-3 to seal the victory. After a simpler Set 1, Perrin came out strong, forcing Clark to react.
“Honestly, thanks to my coach,” Clark said. “Sometimes you can’t see everything and figure out how to play your game, so he kind of was like, ‘Go back to how you were in Set 1. Move on from the next point. Even though you just dropped two games, come back, do it again, do what you did the first time and work on her weakness.’”
Looking ahead at sectional, Alexandria (11-3) has been crowned champion in the last three seasons, and despite stiff competition, DeVault said the goal is to win a fourth.
“That’s the big hurdle is can we get another sectional?” he said. “You’ve got some strong teams in our sectional. We play over at Anderson. It’s a good atmosphere. I think if we can play our best, we have a chance, but everyone’s kind of seen us. Almost everyone in our sectional has seen us either in county or in conference, so that’s good and bad, so we can’t sneak up on anybody.”
Clark is confident the Tigers can go as far, if not further, than last season.
“I don’t stress out about this team,” she said. “Constantly, we are always working together. We know when we have to go in and get a job done, we get that job done. … I think a lot of people were like ‘How are they going to bounce back after last year after losing such a great senior class.’ But I think we showed everyone that we are still here. We’re still ready to play, and we’re ready to go get that fourth sectional championship.”
Elwood (8-6) travels to Pendleton Heights on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in its next matchup while Alexandria faces Jay County on the road Monday at 5 p.m.