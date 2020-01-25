ALEXANDRIA — After falling to Oak Hill Saturday night 40-32, and seeing Oak Hill’s Taylor Westgate drop 28 points, Alexandria head coach Greg Warren couldn’t be more proud of his team’s effort. A year ago, his Tigers lost to Oak Hill by 54 and Mississinewa by 44.
Earlier this week, Alex fell to the Indians in overtime.
“I thought we played great all night long,” Warren said. “We played really good defense and fought like we do. We did have an answer for Taylor Westgate and we knew that was going to be a struggle. The bottom line is that we’re getting really good looks at the basket, but we’re not finishing. I’m really proud of our girls and we battled, but we just didn’t finish the shots.”
The Tigers were lockdown on defense as they forced 18 Oak Hill turnovers and limited 88 percent of the team to just 12 points. However, the one player they couldn’t slow down was Westgate. She had 70 percent of the Eagles points, picked up career rebound number 1000 early in the first quarter and accounted for all of her team’s scoring until the middle of the fourth quarter.
The struggle to guard her cost Alex juniors Reiley Hiser and Reece VanBlair, who both fouled out in the fourth quarter. Westgate made a major contribution to Oak Hill’s heavy presence around the net as the Eagles outrebounded the Tigers 38-17.
“We were just trying to not let her have the ball,” Warren said. “She caught the ball and she was going to finish. She does such a good job rebounding the ball. In my opinion she’s one of those players who can use her right hand just as good as her left hand. We were literally trying to play in front of her and behind her, but they just got the best of us.”
While Westgate did the majority of the offensive work for Oak Hill, Alex struggled to land its shots. By halftime, the Lady Tigers were down 16-12 and were shooting 2-13 from outside the arc. Alex finished the game 6-25 from deep, for a mere 24 percent.
“We shoot every day,” Warren said. “We do a drill called ‘200 makes a day’ and it’s just a matter of finding the rim, following through and not panicking. These girls are better shooters than they show in games and I’ve seen it. We can have a 30 point first quarter like we did the other day and then have 12 at halftime.”
However, in the fourth quarter the shots began to fall for Alex and what started out as a 10-point lead for Oak Hill shrunk to one. Junior Gracyn Hosier was huge for the Lady Tigers in that run as she would sink 2-3 at the line and hit a 3 to narrow the Eagles lead to one, 32-31. She finished with a team high 10 points.
“We began to move the ball well in the fourth quarter and hit a couple of shots that we needed,” Warren said. “Those shots have been there all night long. I looked down the bench at one time and asked ‘can anybody hit a shot?’ It was all about just getting that momentum back.”
However, as Alex began to hit its shots and key into Westgate, the scoresheet began to widen for Oak Hill and the Lady Tigers were forced to foul. The comeback fell short, but Warren said the loss still speaks volume for how good his team actually is. This is the second straight game Alex has given a CIC leader some trouble. The Tigers face Taylor Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season at Madison-Grant on Friday.
“We’re dangerous and I keep saying that,” Warren said. “I know were not an elite 2A Lapel, Frankton, Shenandoah type team, but I’ll tell you what we’re dangerous. We’ve proven that in some of these games. We’ve got some offensive fire power and we’ve proven to be a strong defensive team all season long. I think we are where we need to be right now.”
