ALEXANDRIA — Greenfield-Central returned all three singles players from last season while Alexandria had graduated all three from last year's roster and was pitting three first-time varsity singles players against the experienced Cougars in the season opener Thursday evening.
While battling the elements, their own emotions and the seasoned Cougars, the Tigers were more than up to the task.
The Tigers' No. 1 singles player, Carlie Remington, won a three-hour and 15-minute marathon match in come-from-behind fashion to cap an emotional and dramatic 5-0 win over Greenfield-Central on a blustery early April evening in Alexandria.
The Tigers were playing with heavy hearts as well, following the sudden death of Leslie Clark, mother of Tigers sophomore — and expected No. 2 singles player — Allie Clark in late March. Much of the Tigers' team was at her public showing Thursday evening.
“It’s been an emotional day for the team and for me,” Alex coach Matt DeVault said. “I’ve basically coached two of her kids because Dylan played for me two years ago, and Allie plays for me now. She wanted to be part of this. I told the girls before we went out there that there are more important things than tennis right now. I couldn’t hardly keep it together when (Allie) told me what happened. I just can’t imagine for a 16-year-old girl to go through that.”
Clark’s teammates played inspired tennis in her absence.
“All of that 5-0 was for Allie’s mom,” Remington said. “The fact that she was not here, we were all pushed to make her proud.”
A varsity doubles player throughout her Alexandria career, Remington was in control 3-0 in the first set, only to see G-C senior Zoe Starks storm back to take the first set 6-4. But battling the high winds through numerous long rallies and points, Remington evened the match at a set apiece with a 6-4 win of her own in set No. 2.
Remington also found herself down 4-3 in the third and deciding set before rallying to take the final three games and the match, her first varsity singles win.
“It’s a massive win for her,” DeVault said. “She’s been the leader of our team and coming back last year from an ACL tear and missing the first two-and-a-half weeks of the season. We got her back in the doubles, and she had a great season in doubles. I had been hinting to her during the winter thinking about moving her to singles. She was very open to the idea and didn’t back off of it.”
“That felt amazing for my first time out,” Remington said.
All three singles matches went to a third set, and junior Gabby Hosier and senior Kara Simison — both seeing their first varsity action -- had to battle back from behind to win theirs as well.
In the No. 2 match, Hosier looked outmatched early, dropping the first set 6-2 and falling behind Greenfield’s Jaclyn Layton 4-3 and down a break in the second. But Hosier regrouped, broke Layton’s serve and held on for a 7-6 win to even the match.
She said it was a matter of calming her nerves and finding her groove as she turned the match around.
“I was just going in a little nervous because I’d never played varsity. I was freaking out a little bit,” Hosier said. “Once I got into it, I realized it was just another tennis match. I can do this.”
She finished her match — clinching the team win for Alexandria — in control with a 6-3 win in the third set.
“Gabby found a way to get a rhythm in her swing and got her opponent frustrated, and that’s why she’s been able to play as well as she has. She does that in practice, too,” DeVault said. “By the third set, she just kept finding ways to win her serve, and the girl got frustrated in the end, and Gabby broke her serve.”
It was a similar story for Simons. After she and Cougars junior Brianna McConnell traded 6-3 set wins, the Alex senior found herself down 5-4 in the third but roared back to take the next three games for the win.
The singles sweep came well after the Alexandria doubles teams staked the Tigers to a 2-0 lead.
There was no drama at No. 1 doubles, where seniors Ally Honeycutt and Taylor Stinefield dispatched Allison Lowe and Hallie Smith in rapid fashion 6-1, 6-0 for the first point of the match.
At No. 2 doubles, Alexandria senior Emily Leever and junior Addy Warren were also in control, taking the first set 6-4 and leading 4-3 in the second when Leever suddenly needed a medical timeout for some trouble breathing after a prolonged point. Following a pause in the action and consultation with her coaches, Leever was able to continue, and she and Warren finished off a 6-4, 6-4 win.
“The girls wanted to win. They wanted to win for (Allie),” DeVault said. “It was a good team going in. They’ll probably be ranked in our district. For us to overcome the weather, the emotion of the day and a good team, it just shows the class of my team.”