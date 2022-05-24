LAPEL – Frankton junior Makenna Alexander hit a two-run homer and drove in four RBI in the 8-3 victory for the Eagles Tuesday over the Winchester Golden Falcons in the opening round of the Lapel softball sectional.
Winchester senior Gena Moore gave the Golden Falcons (8-15) an early 2-0 lead with a first inning two-run blast that bounced off the top of the fence. The Huntington commit recorded all three hits for Winchester and finished her high school career with a .608 batting average while going 3-for-3 with a home run in her final game.
“That was huge, and there is a competitive side to Gena,” Winchester coach Monte Gaddis said. “I have coached Gena for a long time. My daughters coached her in junior high, and Gena has that competitive drive to be the best player on the field, and I think that kind of showed up today.”
The first four batters for the Eagles (16-7) reached base and scored as pitcher Ady Coppess led off the inning with a walk. Claire Duncan hit a double that reached the fence to put runners in scoring position for Alexander. The Butler commit then smacked a two-run triple down the right-field line to tie the ball game.
“The approach was to try to stay behind the ball. I thought we were out in front a lot and just anxious,” Frankton coach Jeremy Parker said. “Even though we got down two runs, I had a lot of confidence in our hitters.”
Senior Lauryn Williams followed up with an RBI single, and Emma Thomas came off the bench to pinch-run for the catcher. After Winchester was able to record the first out, Jilly Hilderbrand hit a double into the left-center gap to advance Thomas to third base. Thomas eventually scored as senior Mckenzie McCorkhill reached on a fielding error to give the Eagles a 4-2 lead after the first.
“This team has always had the mentality that when we are down, we still know that we have our at-bats,” Parker said. "We have a lot of hitters up and down through the lineup. I mean, we scored in five of the six innings that we batted, so that's a positive note for the day."
With one out in the bottom of the second inning, Alexander hit her second triple of the game. Williams followed up with an RBI groundout and finished the game with two hits and two RBI.
“For my starting pitcher, that’s only the third start she has had all year,” Gaddis said. “She hadn't pitched all season until this past weekend, and I threw her in at the last second to start a game.”
With all eyes focused on Alexander, she launched a towering home run over the left field fence in the fourth. The future Bulldog has gone yard 18 times this season and finished the night with three extra-base hits and 10 total bases. Alexander acknowledged the biggest improvement over her career at Frankton has been adjusting to slower pitchers.
“After that happened, everyone was kind of just expecting it, so I was just trying to sit back and hit a line drive for a base hit,” Alexander said.
Coppess struck out 12 hitters in six innings, which included striking out the side in three separate innings. The senior retired 18 of the 23 batters she faced and increased her total to 121 strikeouts for the season.
“The approach was to take pitches because I know she has had some control problems at times, but she’s a dominant pitcher,” Gaddis said. “I have known the girl for quite a long time. We faced her last year in the sectional, and she beat us up last year.
“I felt like I knew she was going to get her strikeouts, but if we could keep the game close we would have a chance.”
Frankton will compete against Wapahani (15-11) in the semifinals at Lapel on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the sectional final to battle the winner between Elwood and Alexandria.
“Obviously, it's a heartbreaking loss anytime you lose a ballgame, but to lose to a team like Frankton is well deserved,” Gaddis said.