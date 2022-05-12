FRANKTON — Perhaps a victim of her own prodigious talent, Makena Alexander is getting the star treatment more and more from opposing coaches as they choose to pitch around or flat-out intentionally walk the Frankton slugger.
When she does get an opportunity to swing the bat, she rarely misses.
In another one-run classic, Alexander hammered the only strike she saw in her four plate appearances into the left-field corner for a game-tying double, then scored the game winner on a walk-off single by Jersey Marsh as the Eagles clinched a share of the Central Indiana Conference championship with a 3-2, eight-inning win over Class 2A seventh-ranked Madison-Grant.
Frankton improved to 12-5 overall and a perfect 6-0 in the CIC with one to play while Madison-Grant dropped to 16-4 and 5-1 with its fifth straight loss to the Eagles.
Alexander entered the game hitting .608 with 13 home runs but had already walked 11 times. She added to her free pass total in her first three plate appearances Thursday, intentionally walked in the first and the third innings and pitched around on four straight balls in the fifth.
That strategy did not work in the first inning.
With two out and nobody on, M-G coach Travis Havens sent Alexander to first and decided to take his chances with senior Lauryn Williams. With Alexander breaking for second base on the pitch, Williams flared a single into right-center. Frankton’s junior shortstop never broke stride and came all the way around to put the Eagles up 1-0.
The Argylls had an opportunity to score in the top of the second when they loaded the bases with one out on a single to center by Carley Holliday. But starting pitcher Ady Coppess induced Johnna Hiatt to ground into an inning-ending double play.
Coppess maintained the one-run lead until the fifth inning. With one out, Demie Havens grounded a single into left. One out later, she scored on a double to left by Daya Greene that glanced off the glove of a diving Abby Duncan, and the game was tied.
The game stayed 1-1 until the Argylls took their first lead in the top of the eighth. Katie Duncan walked — her fourth straight time reaching base — and courtesy runner Carmen Enyeart was sacrificed to second by Elizabeth Lee. Frankton coach Jeremy Parker decided to walk M-G senior Chelsea Parker after she had seen a total of 25 pitches in her first three plate appearances.
“She fouled off a lot the last time we threw it,” Coach Parker said. “Chelsea’s a great hitter, and you can’t take anything away from the freshman. She’s hit well all year.”
That freshman was Holliday, and she made Coach Parker pay as she lined a single to center that plated Enyeart to put M-G up 2-1.
But, in the bottom of the eighth, Claire Duncan led off with a grounder that eluded sure-handed second baseman Makennah Clouse for an error. Alexander lined Duncan’s 1-0 pitch into the left-field corner for a double and advanced to third on an errant relay throw.
“I think we tried to pitch her carefully or cautiously, but we fell behind in the count,” Havens said. “Then she did what she does. That’s why she’s a Division I player. She affects the game.”
With nobody out, Havens was forced to intentionally walk Williams and Jilly Hilderbrand to set up the force play, but Marsh foiled those plans with a clean line drive into left field to clinch the victory.
Both starting pitchers threw well and completed what they started. Coppess allowed just five hits over eight innings to the Argylls, who carried a team batting average of .399 into the matchup, and struck out eight batters. Duncan scattered eight hits and two earned runs over seven innings with a pair of strikeouts.
“(Coppess) did it against a really good team, a really disciplined team,” Coach Parker said.
The Eagles will take part in Saturday’s Greenfield-Central Invitational and will play non-conference games Monday and Tuesday before travelling to Eastbrook on Wednesday where they can claim the CUC title outright.
“We’ve got to go to Eastbrook, and they’ll probably be emotional. It’s their senior night,” Coach Parker said.
Madison-Grant will host the Argyll Invite on Saturday before closing out its conference campaign Monday at Blackford.