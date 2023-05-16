ANDERSON — Frankton’s Makena Alexander has already made plenty of history with her prodigious athletic ability, especially on the softball diamond.
Tuesday her complete body of high school work -- including athletics, academics and community service -- made even more as Alexander was named the 2023 Red Haven Award winner by the Anderson Noon Exchange Club.
This is the third straight win for Frankton, the first time in the 55-year history of the award a school has had three consecutive winners.
“It’s just absolutely amazing. I’m actually awe-struck,” Alexander said. “Reading through the bios of the other candidates, they’re all just amazing people and they’re going to do great things. It just really means a lot to me, and I can’t really put it into words how much it does.”
“I think it says a lot about our school and the kids that we have at our school,” Frankton athletic director Brent Brobston said. “We felt like the last three years, we’ve had three really good, competitive kids, but every school -- these kids are amazing with what they’ve accomplished. We feel very fortunate to have won it three years in a row.”
Alexander follows Bradley Lawrence in 2021 and Luke Harrison a year ago and is the sixth winner overall from Frankton. She is just the second female Eagles winner, joining 1995 recipient Robyn Jones.
She emerged as the winner from a talented field of Madison County athletes, which included Alexandria's Lilly Thomas, Anderson's Payton Sargent, Anderson Prep's Kayden Mondragon, Elwood's Jayden Reese, Lapel's Deannaya Haseman, Liberty Christian's Abigail Etchison and Pendleton Heights' Madelyn Heineman.
“They’re all (maybe) more qualified for this than I am,” Alexander said. “They’re all going to be amazing people. I can already tell. I have the pleasure meeting a bunch of them before this. They’re all great people, so it really meant a lot to see them recognized.”
The award is named for the former sports editor at the Anderson Herald, who championed the accomplishments of athletes both on and off the fields of play. The nominees, chosen by the schools, were evaluated based on athletic accomplishments, academic accolades and community service and involvement.
The length of Alexander’s resume may rival the tape measure distance of many of her home runs for the Frankton softball team.
She has earned 11 varsity letters — three in volleyball, four in softball and four as a wrestling manager -- has been named team captain three times at Frankton as well as softball First Team All-State in 2022 after she set a Madison County record with 20 home runs in the season.
She has earned All-THB Sports honors for both volleyball and softball and won the 2021 THB Sports Awards Breakout Athlete Award before being named the THB Sports Softball Athlete of the Year in 2022 after helping the Eagles to a second straight sectional championship.
In just two seasons — her freshman year was canceled due to COVID — she became her school’s all-time leading home run hitter and led the state with a 1.690 slugging percentage.
Earning the awards is a just reward for the extensive work she has put into her craft.
“Working so hard at softball and getting the accolades really means a lot to me,” Alexander said. “I would still work hard without the accolades, but to be recognized really feels good.”
Alexander’s work ethic — which she credits her parents Levi and Heather with instilling in her — extends to well beyond the athletic arena into the classroom and into the community.
“She puts in the time and effort to be great at everything she does,” Brobston said. “Her work ethic is unbelievable, and that isn’t just in sports, but it’s in academics and in extracurricular activities. That’s what it comes back to with her, just an outstanding work ethic, never afraid to help someone else, and that’s why she is where she is today.”
In the classroom, Alexander has been no less successful.
She ranks second in her graduating class of 103 seniors with a 4.24 grade-point average and will continue her academic and softball career at Butler, where she will pursue a health sciences degree and a career as a physician’s assistant.
Among her academic accolades are Academic All-Conference for volleyball, softball and wrestling, membership in the Frankton Academic Hall of Fame, and she was named an NWCA and U.S. Marine Corp High School Scholar All-American.
“It really comes down to priorities,” Alexander said. “I prioritize the classroom over the athletic achievements and really being able to take a step back and not overdo it.”
She has also been extensively involved in extracurricular and community activities. She is an officer in the National Honor Society and in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, works with Students in Action, Best Buddies, History Club, SADD, Spanish Club and is a Peer Helper. She has worked with suicide prevention, attended American Legion Auxiliary Hoosier Girls State in 2022 and worked in a 2022 election precinct.
But it is the work she has done with Frankton’s Heritage Days Festival since 2010 that has been the most rewarding.
“It really pays off for me to see how much it affects the community and how much everyone enjoys it,” Alexander said. “That hard work really means something to everyone in town.”
This year’s keynote speaker was 2002 winner Dr. Emi Bays from Anderson. She was the valedictorian of her graduating class and graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English Literature before attending Western Reserve University School of Medicine. Bays lives in Madison County and works as a pediatrician at Community Health Network’s Saxony location in Fishers.
Bays is also a cancer survivor, and her stories of perseverance had an immediate impact on this year’s recipient.
“A kind word and how you treat people can really come back and help them, even something small can come back and help in a big way,” Alexander said. “That’s kind of what I took away. She was amazing. That was a great speech.”