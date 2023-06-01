BLOOMINGTON — Frankton slugger Makena Alexander and Madison-Grant catalyst Daya Greene were named to the North South Softball Game as well as 1A/2A First Team All-State on Wednesday by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana.
In addition, Greene’s teammate, Katie Duncan, was named to the second team while Daleville sophomore Valyn Pattengale earned third-team status.
No players from semistate-bound Pendleton Heights were named to the 3A/4A teams.
Alexander will play for the South team, representing District 4, while Greene will be on the North roster from District 2 in the annual event, which will be played June 24 at Indiana University.
Alexander, whose career will continue next season at Butler, batted .556 this season with 10 home runs, 12 doubles, 41 RBI and scored 40 runs for the Eagles. She led Frankton to a 17-6 record with a slugging percentage of 1.194, drew 19 walks — against just four strikeouts — recorded an OPS (on-base percentage-plus-slugging percentage) of 1.840 and fielded her shortstop position at a .938 clip with just five errors in 81 chances.
Madison-Grant (26-4) returned to semistate this weekend after defeating Lapel in Tuesday’s regional and was led by Greene, who moved from center field to shortstop without missing a beat at the plate.
Greene hit .495 at the top of the Argylls' order, leading the team with 49 runs and 26 stolen bases. With 54 total hits, she had six doubles, two triples and drove in 22 runs with a .563 on-base percentage and an OPS of 1.151. Greene proved to be an outstanding defensive shortstop with a fielding percentage of .936, committing seven errors in 110 fielding chances.
Alexander and Greene will play alongside Miss Softball finalists Abby Robakowski (New Prairie), Ellie Sauder (Leo), Keagan Rothrock (Roncalli), Maddi Rutan (Columbus North) and Erin Hoehn (North Posey).
Fellow M-G senior Duncan is a true dual threat, doing damage at the plate and preventing opponents from doing the same in the circle.
The future Anderson Raven is hitting .538 heading into Saturday’s semistate with seven homers, 55 RBI and nine doubles, while slugging at an .827 clip with an OPS of 1.420. While splitting pitching duties with Elizabeth Lee, Duncan threw 92 1/3 innings with a record of 13-1, an ERA of 3.72 and 56 strikeouts.
Pattengale has flourished in her two seasons as part of a young core of Broncos talent.
In 18 games, the sophomore shortstop batted .678 this season with nine triples and 11 doubles while pacing Daleville with 34 RBI. She had 40 hits and scored 30 times with a 1.220 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.928. Pattengale struck out just twice in 67 plate appearances and recorded a fielding percentage of .941 with just four errors.