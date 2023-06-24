BLOOMINGTON — For the last three years, Frankton and Madison-Grant have maintained a spirited rivalry as they battled for Central Indiana Conference, Madison County and postseason softball supremacy.
Two centerpieces to the success of the teams took the diamond one last time as high schoolers Saturday as Frankton’s Makena Alexander and Madison-Grant’s Daya Greene suited up for the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana North-South All-Star Classic at Andy Mohr Stadium.
“It was pretty exciting when I saw my name on the roster,” Greene said. “I didn’t really know what it was all about … it kind of caught me off guard, but it was fun.”
“Being among the best of the best in Indiana is just an honor,” Alexander said. “The opportunity to play against these ladies is amazing.”
With 40 career home runs from Alexander and 90 career stolen bases from Greene, both players showed off their particular set of skills during the doubleheader against some of the best players in the state.
“Those two kids did exactly what we’ve all seen them do for three years,” Madison-Grant coach Travis Havens said. “Makena hitting the ball out of the park, Daya getting on base and scoring runs.”
Wearing her familiar color of red, Alexander sparked a three-run rally with a home run in the third inning and later singled and scored as her South squad swept Greene’s North 17-6 in the opener and 7-2 in Game 2.
Between games, Roncalli’s Keagan Rothrock — who pitched two shutout innings and added a three-run homer on the day — was named the 2023 Miss Softball for Indiana.
Leading off the third, Alexander extended the South’s lead to 5-2 as she lined an 0-1 pitch from Caston’s Kynzie Mollenkopf well over the left-field fence.
She singled in her second at-bat in the sixth inning and scored when Bedford North Lawrence’s Annie Waggoner launched a three-run shot of her own, turning the game into a rout.
“The first two pitches were pretty fat, and I thought, ‘Well if you’re going to give it to me, I’m going to take it,’” Alexander said.
In Game 2, Alexander grounded out in her two at-bats.
While Alexander has provided the thunder for the Eagles during her career, Greene’s speed has been the lightning in the two-time regional champion Argylls' lineup.
Batting with one out in the fifth, Greene made her lone Game 1 plate appearance count as she easily beat out a bunt single. She later came around to score as part of a three-run rally as the North pulled within 9-5.
But that was as close as the North got as Waggoner’s home run helped the South pull away.
Neither player factored offensively in Game 2, but both played well defensively as Alexander and Greene each played three positions during the all-star games.
Greene’s positions were familiar as she played both left and right field as well as shortstop, while three-year shortstop Alexander also saw time at third base and left field as both all-star coaches rotated players in and out.
“He just kind of stuck me out there, so I went with it,” Alexander said. “I haven’t played outfield since I was 12.”
The two actually combined on the final out of the game as Greene’s sharp liner was speared at third by Alexander, who then threw to first for a game-ending double-play.
Fierce rivals on the field — as well as on the volleyball court — there is no denying the mutual respect the All-Stars have for one another.
Greene even tried to warn her North teammates.
“(She’s) going yard. Yard,” she said. “That was my first thought. I saw her come up, and I thought the centerfielder was too far in. She’ll need to back up.”
“When she comes up, I just think speed,” Alexander said. “She’s a threat on the basepaths. When she gets on, there’s not a chance anyone is getting her.”
Havens pointed out both players — although very different in their styles — share a common trait.
They have both been game changers for their programs.
“They affect the game in so many different ways,” he said. “It’s not just one at-bat you have to consider, it’s the at-bats before them and after them. Makena affected our games against them more than any other kid I’ve faced in my three years as head coach.”
Alexander will continue playing at Butler while Greene will attend Ball State, but the 2023 Johnny Wilson Award winner is ending her three-sport career.