LAPEL — It took a few plays for Lapel quarterback Cole Alexander to knock the rust off after missing a game with an injury.
But after getting a couple errant throws out of his system and replacing them with some senior night adrenaline, Alexander showed what Division I coaches love about him.
Alexander threw three second-quarter TD passes, and the Lapel defense did its job as the Bulldogs stopped Eastern Hancock’s four-game win streak with a 28-20 win Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.
After missing on his first three throws — resulting in a Lapel punt — Alexander completed 10 of 11 in the first half, hitting Noah Frazier, Charlie Prough and Tanner Mroz for scoring passes to stake the Bulldogs to a 21-0 halftime advantage.
“A little adrenaline helps always,” Alexander said. “All of our guys, including myself, had things to clean up. We switched up some line calls, and things kind of came together.”
While Alexander and the offense was putting points on the board, the Lapel defense was keeping the Royals off it.
Five times in the first half, EH (7-2) had the ball in Lapel territory, including once inside the 10-yard line. But twice, the defense held on a fourth-down conversion, twice EH quarterback Houston Swan was intercepted — once by Brock Harper and once by Tanner Mroz — and on the final play of the half, Parker Allman sacked Swan as the Royals tried to score before intermission.
That was one of Allman’s three sacks as the Lapel defense held the Royals’ offense, which entered the game averaging 39 points, to just two scores.
“(Parker) was a man-child out there,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said. “I don’t know how many they score in a game, but I know they’ve scored over 40 a lot. For all intents and purposes, we held them to 14, and we’re going to win a lot of games if we hold teams to 14 points.”
Lapel converted both first-half interceptions into touchdowns, with the third score coming after Allman sacked Swan on a fourth-down attempt at the Lapel 30-yard line. Allman’s second sack preserved the 21-point halftime advantage.
EH turned the ball over again inside the Lapel red zone, this time on a fumble by Jacob Johnson inside the Bulldogs’ 5-yard line, to open the second half.
This time, Lapel (6-3) could not capitalize and was forced to punt from deep in its own end. Despite a 43-yard boot by Mroz, the Royals took advantage of good field position.
Swan marched the Royals 52 yards in six plays, hitting J.P. Fuchs for a 30-yard score to cut the lead to 20-6.
The Royals appeared to be ready to get the ball back as they had Lapel stopped on three plays on the ensuing possession.
But, facing fourth-and-13 at its 17-yard line, Mroz — who doubles as Lapel’s punter — pulled off the fake, scampering around left end for a 21-yard gain to maintain possession and to keep momentum away from the Royals.
And it was not the coach’s call.
“We prepped it all week. One of the coaches installed it. We were confident in it,” Miller said. “But one of the kids made the call, not me. That was on them, not me. They had the look they wanted and were coached on, and they got it. I had no idea it was coming more than you did.”
Twelve plays later, into the fourth quarter, Alexander scored on a 1-yard run to put Lapel up 28-6 with 10:04 left.
The fake punt energized the Lapel sideline.
“It was big. They had stopped us before, and they were about to stop us again,” Alexander said. “That’s going to be good field position for them, but Tanner going down the sideline, it was just perfect.”
The Royals scored on an interception return and again with 1:53 remaining, but it was too little, too late as the Bulldogs will turn their attention to their sectional opener next week at unbeaten Eastern.
“We’re going to have our hands full,” Miller said. “The power of winning is a powerful tool.”
