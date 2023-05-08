GASTON -- Alexandria dropped its third straight baseball game Monday in a 3-2 loss at Wes-Del.
“We have lost seven one-run games this year,” Tigers coach Jeff Closser said. “We don’t execute, we don’t think baseball and we make stupid mistakes. Besides that, we’re doing pretty good.”
The battle against Wes-Del (13-5) was a pitcher's duel in which both teams remained hitless until the third inning.
For the Tigers, senior Jay Dillmon started things off. He gave up three hits, including the two-run homer that gave the Warriors their first lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“It’s really important (to forget about the home run),” Dillmon said. “Even a little slip up on the mound is brutal. It’s one of those things, and staying locked in is something you have to do.”
For the rest of the outing, he looked locked in. He ended his day with four strikeouts. He was relieved by junior Kaed Abshire, who went on to give up one hit, one run and record a strikeout.
“The pitchers looked awesome,” Closser said. “In three games, we have held our opponents to three runs or less. That is pretty good.”
The home team was led by junior Jared Ladd, who struck out four Tigers. Even though Ladd looked great during his outing, Alexandria (9-13) found ways to attack as it collected four hits and two runs against the starter.
“Every single pitch was going to be a swing, unless it was bad,” junior Aaron Mathews said.
Mathews and four other Tigers finished the game with one hit apiece. But when the team met for its postgame huddle, the result was not one it wanted. Closser believes mistakes were the No. 1 reason for the Tigers’ defeat.
“There were a couple (base-running) signs missed,” he said. “There was a base-stealing error. I can go on and on, and it has been that way all year. If they expect to advance in the tournament, they better clean it up.”
For the rest of the season, Closser wants his team to work on executing in positions that could help the Tigers find the win column.
“Execution is a big thing,” he said. “And being more disciplined at the plate. We work on that every single day. So I am not sure what I need to do.”
The Tigers will attempt to end their losing streak when they face Frankton (10-9) on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.