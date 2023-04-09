ALEXANDRIA -- Alexandria's baseball team split a doubleheader Saturday against Monroe Central, winning the opener 10-3 and dropping the second contest 12-11 after a furious rally.
But a quiet moment when the Tigers might have been at their lowest point of the day possibly carried the most significance.
In the top of the fourth inning of the second game, Alexandria (3-6) was struggling to get out off the field as the Golden Bears (2-2) scored seven runs in the top of the frame.
Coach Jeff Closser called time after sophomore Adrian Smith walked his third straight batter to load the bases.
He took the ball from Smith and called out his next pitcher from the dugout: freshman William Rowland to make his varsity debut.
“I was a little nervous, not going to lie, first varsity action pitching,” Rowland said. “I was really excited for this moment for sure. … Once I got that first strike, I felt really good.”
In addition to Rowland, Closser subbed the catcher out, bringing in fellow freshman Griffin Cox. It was a moment the two will not soon forget with Rowland saying they shared a moment after the game.
“It was pretty special for sure since we both went at the same time,” Rowland said.
GAME 1
The first three innings were a stalemate with both teams managing to get men on base but unable to capitalize and score.
Senior Braxton Pratt, who started on the mound for the Tigers, was near perfect in those opening innings, throwing six strikeouts and only allowing one base runner.
But Monroe Central got on the board in the fourth in a big way, scoring three runs courtesy of sophomore Lane Wilson and freshman Levi Pence. Wilson got on base with a double to center field before the Bears loaded the bases and he tagged home off a wild pitch. Then Pence earned two RBI with a bases-clearing double.
In the bottom of the fourth, Alexandria came right back as Pratt hit a single to bring in a runner, junior Aaron Matthews scored on a wild pitch and junior Carson Cuneo hit a double that brought Pratt in.
The game-defining inning for the Tigers came in the bottom of the fifth when the home team tacked on seven runs. Senior Jay Dillmon (two), Matthews (two) and Cuneo (one) all registered RBI while two runs came off walks. According to Closser, it all started with a bunt.
“I think the bunt single, where they had the overthrow at first,” he said. “(That) got us going. We had guys on base every inning and just couldn’t get it going. Seemed like it was always with two outs. We got to seven runs that inning. I know it was the bunt that got us going.”
Alexandria shut the Bears down in the final two innings, with junior Kaed Abshire finishing the final 3 1/3 innings. Abshire struck out one while allowing two hits.
Pratt finished with seven strikeouts while allowing two hits and walking one batter. Closser said the pitchers were all on pitch counts in preparation for the quick turnaround to the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament matchup against Anderson (3-2) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
“We’ve got them all on pitch counts, and (we’re) not going to overextend anybody,” he said. “Especially our pitchers, but just do what we can to keep them healthy and get ready.”
Cuneo and Dilmon led the Tigers with three hits and two RBI each in four at-bats. They accounted for six of Alexandria’s eight hits and six of its 10 runs.
GAME 2
After a 30-minute break for hamburgers, chips and water, the teams returned to the diamond where the start was very similar to the first game. Despite the Tigers getting on the board in the bottom of the first thanks to Cueno’s bouncing single up the middle that brought Matthews home, neither team made much else happen before the fourth inning.
The Bears took the high-scoring run this time, scoring seven runs in the top of the inning before Alexandria came right back with six runs to tie it up.
It stayed tied until the top of the fifth when Monroe Central took a two-run lead. The Tigers left it late, waiting until there were two outs in the bottom of the seventh before Dillmon’s drive to left field brought in Cuneo to tie it up after Pratt scored earlier in the inning.
There was even a bid to win the game in the bottom of the seventh, but Cox struck out looking to send the game to extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, Monroe Central took another lead, this time by three as defensive errors let the Tigers down according to Closser.
“That’s why we lost this game,” he said. “We counted seven errors that game, and our offense was good enough to win. I keep telling our guys, you can’t be a good team and give up runs like that. We played great coming back. We came back three times in that game, (but) you can’t keep doing that and win games. So it all boils down to our lousy defense.”
In the Tigers’ second ‘score or go home’ scenario of the game, a sacrifice fly from Pratt brought Collin Johns in and a ground out from Cuneo brought Matthews in.
Just one-run back, Abshire struck out looking to ensure both sides would take home a win.
“They never quit, and that’s a good sign,” Closser said. “Never out of ball games, we battled to the last at-bat.”
In Game 2, sophomore Blake Studebaker also made his first varsity start and made it through 3 1/3 innings, throwing three strikeouts and walking three batters before four different pitchers rotated in for the Tigers, including Rowland’s debut.
“I thought (Rowland) did fantastic,” Closser said. “Studebaker, that’s his first varsity start ever. I thought he threw really well. (Cox), I thought he did a really nice job. He came in and got a big base hit for us.”
Rowland pitched one inning, striking out two batters and walking one. Smith, Abshire and Matthews were the other three who saw the mound in Game 2. They combined for four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.
Cueno continued his Game 1 form in Game 2, leading Alexandria with two RBI and three hits. Johns and Matthews had two hits each to follow behind as the Tigers totaled 11 hits and eight RBI.
Closser said the team is quick to shift the focus to Tuesday’s tourney opener.
“We’re just going to go out and play our game,” Closser said. “We know Anderson’s a good team, big school, you know 4A vs. 2A. We don’t beat them a whole lot, but we’re going to have it here on Tiger Field and hopefully give them a good game.”